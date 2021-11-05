Child taken to hospital as precaution after being hit by car outside Aberdeen school By Denny Andonova November 5, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:45 pm Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.10pm. A child has been taken to hospital as a precaution following an incident in north Aberdeen. Emergency services were called to Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don at around 3.10pm on Friday following reports of a child being hit by a car outside Glashieburn School Primary. The child was later taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an incident on Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don at around 3.10pm after receiving reports of a child being hit by a car. “Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up