Child taken to hospital as precaution after being hit by car outside Aberdeen school

A child has been taken to hospital as a precaution following an incident in north Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don at around 3.10pm on Friday following reports of a child being hit by a car outside Glashieburn School Primary.

The child was later taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an incident on Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don at around 3.10pm after receiving reports of a child being hit by a car.

“Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.”