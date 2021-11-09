Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east primary pupils design games to help tackle climate crisis impact

By Craig Munro
November 9, 2021, 8:51 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 8:53 pm
The project asked students to come up with a game that educates people about the climate crisis.

School pupils in the north-east are examining the impact of climate change and ways to fight it through an unusual medium: game design.

The project, which is led by the Aberdeen University Business School, encourages students to create, develop and market a game that focuses attention on the issue.

One lucky group will ultimately have their design promoted and possible used as a tool to educate other people about how humans are impacting the environment.

Primary seven pupils at Dunnottar School became the first to take part in the competition last week, first learning about how organisations like the university are pushing down their own emissions before using their knowledge and understanding of climate change to design their game.

After carrying out market research and developing their ideas, the final challenge was a Dragons’ Den-style presentation in front of a panel of judges.

Dunnottar Primary School in Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner

The groups of students came up with widely differing interpretations of the brief, with some producing computer games, some altering games already in existence and some coming up with original ideas.

Sarah Reid, who teaches at the Stonehaven school, said: “Climate change is something as a class that we are passionate about.

“It was fantastic to be able to make the topic fun and educational and the class had a great time learning about the university and marketing, talking about games and coming up with their own ideas. ”

Pam Cumming, schools engagement officer at the business school, said: “With COP26 taking place in Scotland everyone is talking climate change. How can we save our planet?

“It was a privilege delivering this workshop to such enthusiastic young people. They engaged fully with the project and developed their employability skillset to create and present their ideas of a game that would educate others.”

