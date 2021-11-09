Community project showcasing the ‘natural beauty’ of the north-east in line for a national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community project showcasing the ‘natural beauty’ of the north-east in line for a national award

By Denny Andonova
November 9, 2021, 9:52 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 11:13 am
Meeting of the Waters is one of the locations captured with images and sound in the project.

A community project showcasing the beauty of natural sounds and landscapes in the north-east has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

The Dee and Don Ceilidh Collective is one of the candidates selected for a Community Project of the Year at this year’s MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

The group was launched in 2016 to promote arts, culture and heritage in music and dance in the north-east by getting communities together.

Initiated during lockdown, their latest project Our Living Rivers and Glens encouraged members from various parts of the region to venture their local area and capture it in sounds, video and images.

The collated mini-projects were then pinned on a Google map – along with original music recorded by some of the composers in the group – to present the different locations.

The map shows different locations with recorded sounds, images and words.

Revealing the beauty of the north-east

One of the composers involved in creating the original tracks, Paul Anderson, said: “This ground-breaking project has shown me things and places that I was not aware of despite having lived in the area all of my life, inspiring me to write not one tune but three.”

Charlie McKerron added that the project has been essential to helping the group focus on what is “truly important” during lockdown.

Another member Adam Sutherland said: “This has been such a beautiful project to be involved in – new music born from a collaborative effort between participants and composers.”

Adam Sutherland at the Ringing Stone.

Funded by Creative Scotland, the project has been shared through online and in-person events to present the beauty of the region to as many people as possible.

Once fully completed, all of the sheet music and artwork will be collated into a “legacy” book to capture the “spirit of the project” along with final celebratory event held online.

People can vote for Our Living Rivers and Glens for Community Project of the Year at the award’s website until November 14.

The awards ceremony to announce the winners will be held at Glasgow’s Engine Works and broadcasted live on BBC Alba at 9pm on December 4.