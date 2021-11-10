Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen academic helps find ‘magic bullet’ in leukaemia fight

By Daniel Boal
November 10, 2021, 11:41 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 11:44 am

A researcher from Aberdeen University has featured as part of a team claiming to have found the ‘magic bullet’ in the fight against leukaemia.

Specific antibody-targeting is believed to be the future when it comes to treating acute myeloid leukaemia.

Acute leukaemia means it progresses quickly and aggressively and usually requires immediate treatment – meaning any time saved during treatment is vital.

The condition generally affects older people, with around three thousand people diagnosed each year in the UK.

Research suggests the new process would reduce current treatments that can be invasive, arduous and requires long hospital admissions.

Teaming up with Cambridge

Collaborating with researchers in Cambridge, investigations led by Aberdeen University’s Huan Cao have been published by the British Journal of Haematology.

Current treatments can involve the use of bone marrow transplantation, which can be painful, debilitating and sometimes bring unpleasant side effects.

Researchers found that in acute myeloid leukaemia, there is a high concentration of a molecule named Siglec-15 found on the surface of the diseased cell.

They identified a molecule that could bind to Siglec-15, piggyback into the cell and take with it a toxin that could potentially kill off the diseased cell.

And eradicate the disease without damaging healthy cells.

‘magic bullets’

Dr Cao said: “We are looking to find a cure for leukaemia by using targeted antibody therapy known as ‘magic bullets.’

“For this, we needed to identify a cancer-specific target and make an antibody against it.

“We found that in acute myeloid leukaemia, Siglec-15 is highly expressed compared to healthy cells and set out to find a way to use this over-expression to our advantage.

“By identifying a molecule that binds to Siglec-15, we unlock the potential to attach a toxin to it which can then be carried into the cell and ultimately destroy it.

“In this way, then it is possible that anti-Siglec-15 might be used as a “magic bullet” to treat acute myeloid leukaemia cells by introducing toxins into the diseased cells.”

Although magic bullets have been used in some types of cancer, this is the first time it has been explored in acute myeloid leukaemia.

Dr Cao added: “Acute myeloid leukaemia is a big killer, especially for the elderly population.

“The “magic bullet” treatment can be very effective with minimal side effects which means it could be hugely beneficial to an already vulnerable population.

“Although still in the experimental phase, if all goes well – there is potential that this may be used clinically as a treatment for patients within the next 3-5 years.”

 