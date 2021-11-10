Aberdeen academic helps find ‘magic bullet’ in leukaemia fight

An error occurred. Please try again.

A researcher from Aberdeen University has featured as part of a team claiming to have found the ‘magic bullet’ in the fight against leukaemia.

Specific antibody-targeting is believed to be the future when it comes to treating acute myeloid leukaemia.

Acute leukaemia means it progresses quickly and aggressively and usually requires immediate treatment – meaning any time saved during treatment is vital.

The condition generally affects older people, with around three thousand people diagnosed each year in the UK.

Research suggests the new process would reduce current treatments that can be invasive, arduous and requires long hospital admissions.

Teaming up with Cambridge

Collaborating with researchers in Cambridge, investigations led by Aberdeen University’s Huan Cao have been published by the British Journal of Haematology.

Current treatments can involve the use of bone marrow transplantation, which can be painful, debilitating and sometimes bring unpleasant side effects.

Researchers found that in acute myeloid leukaemia, there is a high concentration of a molecule named Siglec-15 found on the surface of the diseased cell.

They identified a molecule that could bind to Siglec-15, piggyback into the cell and take with it a toxin that could potentially kill off the diseased cell.

And eradicate the disease without damaging healthy cells.

‘magic bullets’

Dr Cao said: “We are looking to find a cure for leukaemia by using targeted antibody therapy known as ‘magic bullets.’

“For this, we needed to identify a cancer-specific target and make an antibody against it.

“We found that in acute myeloid leukaemia, Siglec-15 is highly expressed compared to healthy cells and set out to find a way to use this over-expression to our advantage.

“By identifying a molecule that binds to Siglec-15, we unlock the potential to attach a toxin to it which can then be carried into the cell and ultimately destroy it.

“In this way, then it is possible that anti-Siglec-15 might be used as a “magic bullet” to treat acute myeloid leukaemia cells by introducing toxins into the diseased cells.”

Although magic bullets have been used in some types of cancer, this is the first time it has been explored in acute myeloid leukaemia.

Dr Cao added: “Acute myeloid leukaemia is a big killer, especially for the elderly population.

“The “magic bullet” treatment can be very effective with minimal side effects which means it could be hugely beneficial to an already vulnerable population.

“Although still in the experimental phase, if all goes well – there is potential that this may be used clinically as a treatment for patients within the next 3-5 years.”