Missing Aberdeen teenager traced 'safe and well' By Ellie Milne November 10, 2021, 9:46 pm The missing teenager has been traced safe and well A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Aberdeen has been traced "safe and well". Police launched an appeal to find Laura Walker on Tuesday after she was not seen for two days. Officers confirmed she has now been found and thanked the public for their assistance.