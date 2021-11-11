Four men charged following disturbance involving up to 30 people outside Aberdeen bar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Four men have been charged following a disturbance outside an Aberdeen bar on Saturday.

Police believe around 20 to 30 people were involved in the incident near the Scotia Bar, on Summerfield Terrace at about 2.45pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Four men, aged 16, 19, 20 and 22, will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers are calling for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2311 from November 6, or via Crimestoppers.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the young person’s charity Fearless.

