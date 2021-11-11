Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Westbound A96 to close at Thainstone for three days for resurfacing works

By Ross Hempseed
November 11, 2021, 6:16 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 6:35 pm
Major road improvements to be carried out on the A96 near Kintore.

A major north-east road will be partially closed later this month for a £425,000 improvements project.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be shut to westbound traffic between the Tavelty and Thainstone roundabouts from November 26.

Work will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, November 26 and is expected to be finished by the morning of Monday, November 29.

The resurfacing works will improve the surface of the busy dual carriageway between Thainstone and Kintore.

Diversion will be in place

Motorists will be diverted off the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout and onto the B987  towards Kintore before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone roundabout.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £425,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, the road closure on the westbound carriageway is essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

“However, we have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible over one weekend to complete the scheme as quickly and as safely as we can to minimise disruption.”

