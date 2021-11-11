Westbound A96 to close at Thainstone for three days for resurfacing works

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major north-east road will be partially closed later this month for a £425,000 improvements project.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be shut to westbound traffic between the Tavelty and Thainstone roundabouts from November 26.

Work will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, November 26 and is expected to be finished by the morning of Monday, November 29.

The resurfacing works will improve the surface of the busy dual carriageway between Thainstone and Kintore.

Diversion will be in place

Motorists will be diverted off the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout and onto the B987 towards Kintore before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone roundabout.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £425,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, the road closure on the westbound carriageway is essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists.

“However, we have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible over one weekend to complete the scheme as quickly and as safely as we can to minimise disruption.”

