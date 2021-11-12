Man missing from Aberdeen city centre has been found By Lauren Robertson November 12, 2021, 1:58 pm A man who was reported missing from Aberdeen on Wednesday has been found safe and well. Robert Scott had last been seen in the city centre on Wednesday morning. Police encouraged the public to look out for Mr Scott in the centre and Rosemount areas of the city. The 47-year-old has now been found safe and well. Officers thanked the public for their help in tracing Mr Scott. Missing Person Traced- Robert Scott (47), Aberdeen Following our appeal, Robert has been traced safe and well. Many thanks to all who commented or shared our post.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/tomWnb4ddZ — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) November 12, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up