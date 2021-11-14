Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish pop-up cinema dedicated to disabled audiences launches first screening

By Ellie Milne
November 14, 2021, 6:30 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 6:32 pm
Charlotte Little is pictured at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen holding popcorn

An Aberdeenshire woman has combined her passions and experiences to develop a pop-up cinema that strives to empower deaf and disabled audiences.

Caption This Cinema provides hybrid virtual and in-person screenings which prioritise the deaf and disabled community through its programming and accessibility.

Founder Charlotte Little said she did not grow up seeing “positive, authentic” stories about disabled people on screen.

“I didn’t experience my first accessible cinema trip until I was 17. I also didn’t see myself on the big screen until I was 20. I want to change that for the generations of young disabled kids after me,” she said.

“I want disabled people to feel valued as audience members. I don’t want access to be an afterthought or seen as a burden.”

‘My own contribution’

Miss Little, who is hard of hearing and visually impaired, works as a young deafblind access consultant and programmer. The 23-year-old has Usher Syndrome Type 2 which causes deafness and gradual tunnel vision.

She has used her own experiences as a disabled moviegoer as well as her knowledge in curation and access within the film industry to create Caption This Cinema.

“Working as an access consultant within the film exhibition sector and having a personal perspective as a hard of hearing and partially sighted moviegoer, I’ve seen how far we’ve come but I’ve also realised how much work we have left to do in order to standardise inclusive cinema experiences.

“I want more spaces and events that celebrate and prioritise representation and accessibility. I set up Caption This as my own contribution.”

Pop-up cinema Caption This is dedicated to disabled audiences. The image shows the Caption This logo with a red outline of three cinema seats, with a white rectangular outline depicting a screen. In the screen, the words “Caption This”. Below, the words “accessible cinema”

Earlier this year, Miss Little teamed up with North East Sensory Service (NESS), where she is also a director on the board, to highlight the needs of blind and deaf people in the arts.

She urged cinemas across the country to improve their accessibility and consider the needs of deaf and disabled visitors.

Inaugural screening

Caption This Cinema is launching its first virtual screening on Wednesday with the 2o19 film Vision Portraits, written and directed by Rodney Evans.

The filmmaker explores what it means to have vision while confronting his own sight loss in the “deeply personal” film.

Vision Portraits shows him connecting with three visually impaired artists who he turns to for guidance and insight.

Miss Little said: “I chose Vision Portraits as my inaugural film because I’ve struggled with pursuing a career in the film industry as someone who’s losing their sight.

“I saw myself in Rodney Evans’ journey, and I hope that by showcasing this beautiful documentary, I’ll lend a hand to deconstructing the harmful misconception that blind and partially sighted people can’t be creative, that they can’t thrive and succeed in the arts, that they don’t have vision.”

The Caption This founder will take part in a live discussion about the film and the importance of disability representation with guest speakers Theresa Heath and Tara Brown.

Their conversation will be live-streamed at 7pm on Friday, November 19, with live captioning, BSL interpretation and the speakers will provide visual descriptions of themselves.

The film will be available to watch online from November 17 to 19 through the screening platform Eventive. Tickets are available now on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale up to £8.

