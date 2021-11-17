Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work finally begins on delayed Countesswells School

By Jamie Hall
November 17, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 3:23 pm
Education convener M. Tauqeer Malik with head teacher Paula Rough and pupils.

Work has finally begun on the long-awaited Countesswells School which was delayed by a wrangle over developer contributions.

Construction on the £17 million primary school officially got under way with a sod-cutting ceremony today (Wednesday).

It marks a big milestone for the facility, which will be the first school in the new community in the west of Aberdeen.

For several years pupils living there have had to attend the former Hazlewood School, more than three miles away.

However, Countesswells School is now scheduled to open its doors in 2023 – and Aberdeen City Council education convener M. Tauqeer Malik claimed it would “empower” the community.

Countesswells School is ‘exciting opportunity’

“The delivery of Countesswells Primary School will help to grow Aberdeen as a city of learning that will empower local residents to put lifelong learning at the heart of the community,” he said.

“Countesswells Primary School will provide the potential for enabling people to learn and develop themselves in ways that meet their needs, interests and ambitions.

Building work on the new Countesswells Primary School will begin next week.
Work has begun at Countesswells School.

“I am confident the creation of Countesswells Primary School presents an exciting opportunity to design education provision into the fabric of the place, recognising the central role which schools and learning play in the life of our communities.”

Project director Peter Ramsay, of the council’s partner Hub North Scotland, described the sod-cutting ceremony as a “key moment”.

Colin Milne, project director for Morrison Construction, added the firm was “delighted” to have begun work on the “much-needed” school.

School ‘important element’ for community

A spokesman for Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) said the new school will be “an important element of the social and physical infrastructure”.

Earlier this year we revealed the 434-capacity school was in jeopardy as a result of the disagreement over developer contributions.

Councillors held crunch talks over plans for the school – at that stage thought to cost as much as £25 million – where they agreed the fault for any delays “lay solely with the developer”.

It had originally been due to open in time for the current school year.

CDL previously put the delays down to “economic turmoil” caused by Covid-19.

