Work finally begins on delayed Countesswells School

Work has finally begun on the long-awaited Countesswells School which was delayed by a wrangle over developer contributions.

Construction on the £17 million primary school officially got under way with a sod-cutting ceremony today (Wednesday).

It marks a big milestone for the facility, which will be the first school in the new community in the west of Aberdeen.

For several years pupils living there have had to attend the former Hazlewood School, more than three miles away.

However, Countesswells School is now scheduled to open its doors in 2023 – and Aberdeen City Council education convener M. Tauqeer Malik claimed it would “empower” the community.

Countesswells School is ‘exciting opportunity’

“The delivery of Countesswells Primary School will help to grow Aberdeen as a city of learning that will empower local residents to put lifelong learning at the heart of the community,” he said.

“Countesswells Primary School will provide the potential for enabling people to learn and develop themselves in ways that meet their needs, interests and ambitions.

“I am confident the creation of Countesswells Primary School presents an exciting opportunity to design education provision into the fabric of the place, recognising the central role which schools and learning play in the life of our communities.”

Project director Peter Ramsay, of the council’s partner Hub North Scotland, described the sod-cutting ceremony as a “key moment”.

Colin Milne, project director for Morrison Construction, added the firm was “delighted” to have begun work on the “much-needed” school.

School ‘important element’ for community

A spokesman for Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) said the new school will be “an important element of the social and physical infrastructure”.

Earlier this year we revealed the 434-capacity school was in jeopardy as a result of the disagreement over developer contributions.

Councillors held crunch talks over plans for the school – at that stage thought to cost as much as £25 million – where they agreed the fault for any delays “lay solely with the developer”.

It had originally been due to open in time for the current school year.

CDL previously put the delays down to “economic turmoil” caused by Covid-19.