‘I screamed like a banshee’: Alarm as rat infestation at Woolmanhill Hospital spreads to nearby streets

Hordes of rats have taken over Woolmanhill Hospital – and neighbours are now living in fear as the disease-ridden rodents spill out onto nearby streets.

One woman told us she “screamed like a banshee” when she saw swarms of the creatures scurrying from the former Aberdeen city centre medical facility.

And another Spa Street resident described the moment a large rodent spooked a skateboarding youngster – causing him to fall onto the road.

The historic Woolmanhill Hospital closed five years ago, and was snapped up by developers.

Plans to turn it into a hotel and flats are on hiatus until next year following the economic turmoil of the pandemic.

In the meantime, the site is becoming a haven for rats, with concerns peaking in recent weeks as they flow onto the surrounding streets.

Aberdeen City Council vermin specialists arrived on site today.

And Scotsman Holdings Ltd, which owns the site, is vowing to “eradicate” the animals.

‘Disgusting!’

Correspondence between the local authority and one alarmed resident, seen by Aberdeen Journals, indicate the rats are spreading outwards.

The council’s pest control team is understood to have launched a “baiting programme” as the rodents are being seen “in other areas”.

The woman from Spa Street told us: “I screamed like a banshee after seeing them. Disgusting!

“I have seen so many rats lately, the first time in my life in Aberdeen. It’s horrible and worrying.”

Vermin spotted in bins

Retail student Declan Alan Hutchins-Thomson lives on a second floor flat on Spa Street.

He told us about seeing rats squirming about inside the area’s communal bins whenever he takes the rubbish out.

Declan said he recently saw a skateboarder fall to the ground after becoming startled by one of the pests.

“I saw it from my window, the rat popped out from under a car and made the skateboarder panic.

“He fell onto the road and I went out to check on him, I was worried he might have been hurt.”

‘Don’t go down there at night’ warning about Woolmanhill Hospital rats

Another local, Brian Gamble, often walks his friend’s dog along Spa Street and reported frequently seeing rats.

He said: “They aren’t scared of the dog, nor of people.

“My friend had told me ‘don’t go down there at night, it’s full of rats’, but they are always there during the day.

“Rats are full of diseases, I just try to keep the dog away from them.”

Watch our video of the rats outside the hospital grounds:

Plea for mercy from local rat fan

However, one woman expressed some sympathy for the Spa Street scavengers.

The resident, who asked only to be referred to as Sarah, has a soft spot for the rodents after owning two as a child.

She said: “I know they are a pest and something needs done about it.

“They multiply very fast and I have noticed them more and more in the past two weeks.”

But she added: “I had two pet rats, so it doesn’t bother me as long as I make sure they don’t get into my flat.

“I’m an animal lover, I’m not scared of them.

“I don’t know how it could be done, or if there is some other way, but it feels like such a shame to kill them all.”

‘Vermin specialist’ to tackle problem

Local businessman Charlie Ferrari, on behalf of Scotsman Lodgings, says moves are underway to exterminate the creatures.

He confirmed that a “vermin specialist” has been appointed, and work is taking place to clear drainpipes.

Mr Ferrari added: “Thereafter we will be re-surveying the site every quarter to ensure no building goes into a state of disrepair.”

“Aberdeen City Council are aware of these works to include the eradication of any vermin.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Our environmental health pest control team is aware of the issue, and is in contact with the property owners to resolve the situation.”

In response to concerns that rats are creeping into bins on the street through holes in the bottom, she confirmed that staff will check them and “repair or replace as appropriate”.

Anyone with concerns can call the council’s pest control service on 03000 200 292 or use its online reporting system.

It’s not the first time rats have sparked alarm at a historic city centre site; scores were spotted overrunning the St Nicholas Cemetery two years ago.

What next for Woolmanhill?

The infestation comes amid some uncertainty about the future of the hospital, which dates back to 1741.

Previous £10 million proposals to transform the A-listed Simpson Pavilion building into a 52-bedroom luxury resort have been left hanging the balance.

Mr Ferrari last month confirmed that the hotel plan was being shelved until a review at the end of next year.

The local veteran doctors of the Aberdeen Medico-Chirurgical Society say space in the site should be made for a medical museum.