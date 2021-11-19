Two cars involved in crash at Bridge of Don By Ellie Milne November 19, 2021, 10:06 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:16 am Two cars were involved in a crash on the A92 on Friday morning Two cars were involved in a crash on an Aberdeen road on Friday morning. The collision took place on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don just before 7am. Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene near the Woodside Road junction. The road was partially blocked which caused delays to traffic. A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6.50am on Friday, November 19, to a report of a crash on Parkway, Aberdeen, involving two cars. “The road was partially blocked and vehicle recovery arranged.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Traffic chaos throughout Inverness as A9 blocked following Munlochy crash Kessock Bridge brought to standstill after lorry and car crash on A9 in Inverness 17 people died in crashes involving drivers distracted by phones in 2020 Man charged after two schoolgirls hit by car in Wick