Two cars involved in crash at Bridge of Don

Two cars were involved in a crash on an Aberdeen road on Friday morning.

The collision took place on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don just before 7am.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene near the Woodside Road junction.

The road was partially blocked which caused delays to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6.50am on Friday, November 19, to a report of a crash on Parkway, Aberdeen, involving two cars.

“The road was partially blocked and vehicle recovery arranged.”