Aboyne gamekeeper fired and fined for having unlicensed bullets

A gamekeeper who lost his job after he was found with unlicensed bullets has been fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Henry Jones, 22, admitted being in possession of the rounds of .243 ammunition – usually used to shoot foxes – despite being uncertified to hold them.

His solicitor claimed Jones had picked up the bullets “in error” from another gamekeeper and that his client didn’t have a gun that was capable of firing the rounds.

Firearms officers turned up at Jones’ home in Ballogie, Aboyne, on April 9 last year, discovered the bullets and took him for assessment.

Jones’ licence was revoked by the chief constable who issued it due to the 22-year-old having the unlicensed ammunition and for not registering his firearms at a new address.

The court heard that he was subsequently let go from his position as a gamekeeper at Ballogie, Aboyne.

Jones pleaded guilty to charges of not registering his firearm at a new address with the firearms regulator, not informing police of his new address and of having bullets that were outside his firearms certificate.

Firearms unit turned up at accused’s home

Fiscal depute Emma McKenzie told the court: “Colleagues of the accused contacted the police to express concern and seek advice because at that time they were concerned about his demeanour and that he was the holder of a firearms licence and as such may have such items and ammunition at his home address.

“Firearms units attended at the accused’s address. He was spoken to by police officers and taken for assessment.

“Within the address at that time, there were rounds of ammunition found, which were not included in his firearms certificate.

“He was allowed to hold 250 rounds of other types of ammunition but not this .243 ammunition.

“The accused was also found to have changed address so his firearms licence was not in order and he had not complied with the requirement of changing address.”

‘Gamekeeping is all that Mr Jones knows’

Defence agent Christopher Shaw told the court that Jones had failed to notify the police and regulators of his change of address because it “wasn’t in his mind at the time”.

He added: “Only too little too late does he realise the importance of keeping police informed.

“He accepts that police found eight rounds of .243 ammunition within his home.

“It’s not an ammunition type that he has the corresponding gun for – it is not something he would have been able to fire.

“His explanation is that one of his colleagues has a .243 rifle – generally used for shooting foxes – and he has simply picked up that ammunition in error.

“He fully accepts that he ought to have been more careful and indeed have checked what ammunition he had – he is extremely apologetic for his lack of attention and he knows this is not something that is acceptable for firearms certificate holders.

“He has lost his position as a gamekeeper – and more recently as a shepherd. But gamekeeping is all that Mr Jones knows and he does not have any other skillset.”

‘The court cannot allow offences of this gravity to go unnoticed’

Sheriff William Summers told the 22-year-old that the charges he faced were “serious”.

He added: “The regime for regulating the possession of firearms and shotguns is put in place for a reason and you of all people should understand the importance of notifying of a change of address so the authorities know where firearms are being kept.

“I realise the dire consequences that these offences have already had for you, which includes the loss of your employment, your career prospects and your accommodation.

“But the court cannot allow offences of this gravity to go unnoticed.”

Sheriff Summers fined Jones, of Hume Byres Cottages, Kelso, £840.

