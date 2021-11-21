Thurso survive first half red card to lift Football Times Cup after penalty shoot-out

Thurso are the holders of the Football Times Cup after winning a penalty shoot-out to conclude a thrilling four-goal final against Halkirk United.

The north rivals were locking horns in a much anticipated contest at Wick Academy’s Harmworth Park.

In what was only his second game in charge, Michael Bremner guided the Vikings to this trophy triumph, after his predecessor Stevie Reid led them to the final before resigning earlier this month.

Yet, the victors had to dig deep for it.

They got off to the perfect start when Cameron Montgomery fired them in front on 15 minutes, but a second yellow card equalled red for Conor Trueman and it was 10 v 11 after half an hour.

Halkirk, who Bremner led to a treble in 2012, drew level seven minutes before half-time when Kyle Henderson tucked the ball into the net on the back on a deadly counter attack.

The sides regrouped at the break and delivered more drama in the second half.

Thurso were back in front on 64 minutes when, from a Montgomery free-kick, Halkirk defender John Budge was unlucky to divert the ball into his own net.

Halkirk hit back though and it was 2-2 just six minutes later when Andy Mackay’s corner missed everyone in the box and flew into the net.

The Anglers had the best of the latter stages, with Grant Macnab in particular coming close, but the rivals could not be split.

Goalkeeper saves twice in shoot-out

It came down to penalties and the hero of the day was man of the match, Thurso goalkeeper Asa Sinclair, who saved from Henderson and Bryan Reid.

James McLean had netted the decisive spot-kick to make it 3-2 to Thurso following netted penalties from Thurso’s Marc Macgregor and Connor Macintosh and Halkirk’s Andy Mackay and Aiden Reid.

North Caledonian League secretary Sandy Stephen presented the silverware to the winners.

These teams meet again this weekend in Thurso in the North Caledonian League.

Loch Ness still lead way in league

There were also four league games in action and Loch Ness stay one point ahead of Invergordon at the top thanks to their 3-1 victory over Bonar Bridge.

Phil MacDonald put the pace-setters in front after just three minutes and an own goal on the half hour mark doubled the scoreline.

Second-bottom Bonar Bridge were much improved though and netted through Stan Keith on 71 minutes.

The outcome went right to the wire, but Luke Seogo finished the job for the Fortrose-based side with a goal in the final minute.

Away win keeps Invergordon in race

A 3-1 victory in Orkney kept Invergordon firmly in the title chase and they got off and running with a 15th minute goal from Charlie MacDonald.

Steven Hellewell’s reply hauled fifth-placed Orkney level on 22 minutes.

Ken Morrison restored Invergordon’s advantage early in the second half and the 3-1 result was sealed late on by Jack Mackay.

Seven-goal derby thriller in Alness

There was plenty of drama served up by mid-table opponents Alness United and St Duthus, with the hosts winning it 4-3 late on.

Struan Coli scored the only goal of the first half for United, but goals from Jake Lockett and Jamie Skinner early in the second half turned the tables in favour of the Saints.

Alness responded though and a penalty from Michael Mckenzie and a Euan Henderson goal nudged them into a 3-2 lead by the 71st minute.

St Duthus continued to battle and, with seven minutes to go, Ben Bruce netted to make it 3-3.

Neither team looked like they were settling for a point though and Jordan Knight delivered the winner in the closing moments of a pulsating encounter for Alness.

Golspie hit back to win at Nairn

A Nairn County reserve side with a few players called into first-team duty in the Highland League, took the lead before losing 3-1 against reigning league champions Golspie Sutherland.

Robbie Lean’s cracking finish in the first half put the young hosts in front, but Liam Bremner’s reply made it 1-1 after 27 minutes.

Fourth-placed Golspie, who may well have given themselves too much to do to retain the title this season, got the win they needed to stay within seven points of leaders Loch Ness with goals from Robbie Sutherland and Cameron Sutherland.

NAIRN COUNTY RESERVES 1 @GolspieSuthFC 3. Reigning champions fought back after Robbie Lean’s stunner midway through the 1st half gave us the lead. With players banned and on 1st team duty, there were @NorthCaleyFA League debuts for Scott Stewart and AJ Baird from the Under-18s. pic.twitter.com/1awnsxlCzR — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) November 20, 2021

This coming Saturday, there are five league fixtures. They are: Orkney v Loch Ness (12.45pm), Invergordon v Alness United (1pm), St Duthus v Nairn County reserves (1pm), Thurso v Halkirk United (1pm), and Inverness Athletic v Golspie Sutherland (2pm).