Mecca Bingo supporting Aberdeen Cyrenians as part of its Christmas appeal

Mecca Bingo is launching its second Christmas appeal to help support individuals and families this festive season.

The UK-wide appeal aims to provide hampers to those most in need so they can go through Christmas more comfortably.

The Aberdeen club is getting involved to raise funds for Aberdeen Cyrenians, which works to shift perceptions and change the outlook on homelessness and vulnerability in society.

Steven Calder, general manager at Mecca Aberdeen, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back Mecca’s Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal for a second year and to be helping those who need it the most within our community.

“Christmas should be magical and we are determined to make it as special as can be for as many as possible.

“We just couldn’t do this without the incredible support of our customers and local supporters – we know this year that people will exceed all expectations with their generosity.”

Last year, Mecca Bingo provided 3,800 hampers and partnered with 52 charities to raise a grand total of £185,000.

As food poverty continues to be a significant issue across the country, the bingo brand has set a new goal of providing 4,000 hampers each worth £50 – £200,000 in total.

Supporting the community

The local community and Mecca customers can get involved by dedicating their time or by donating money or goods for the hampers.

Items including non-perishable food and drink or unopened toiletries are in high demand.

Any money raised will be used to create the hampers which will then be distributed to those who need them by Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The charity offers care and support to the most vulnerable people in the north-east who are facing crisis, trauma, addiction, homelessness and isolation. Donations allow them to continue to offer a number of “life -changing” services to the community.

Sam Begg, fundraising and communications manager for Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Thanks to everyone at Mecca Bingo for their ongoing support, which helps us to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in our city.

“Last year alone our referrals increased by a massive 890% during the first lockdown, and as restrictions begin to ease, we are still facing an unprecedented demand for people needing our support.

“The support we offer gives people a helping hand through incredibly difficult and overwhelming circumstances and helps them overcome isolation and build recovery so that they can flourish again.

“Once again we’d like say a massive thank you to Mecca Bingo for allowing us to continue supporting those in need during this challenging time.”

Mecca Bingo is also hosting special Christmas charity games with all profits being donated to the appeal. These will be hosted in all venues on November 27 with a prize fund of £2,000.

Donations can be made through Mecca Aberdeen’s campaign Just Giving page.

Fighting food poverty

This festive season, The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 have joined forces for The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The appeal aims to highlight the difficulties families are facing and encourage people to do what they can to support.

It is expected that demand for emergency food will remain “incredibly high” with more people relying on foodbanks. As part of the appeal, we want to make sure people know how they can get the help they need.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.