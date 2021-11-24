North and north-east projects bag part of £1.5m from Scotland Loves Local fund

Local projects across the Highlands and Grampian have taken a share of £1.5 million as part of the Scotland Loves Local Fund.

Focusing on strengthening community engagement, the various schemes in the north and north-east will hopefully drive innovation and action within the region.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership is delivering the Scotland Loves Local fund and will deliver £1.5 million of grants across Scotland.

A share of the funding will go to 24 schemes across the north and north-east.

This will help revitalise community areas and town centres that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and shopper migration.

The funding will go to six projects in the Highlands, six in Aberdeen and Shire, three each in Moray and Orkney and two each in the Western Isles and the Shetland Islands.

Here’s a list of some of the schemes being carried out and where:

Aberdeen – £20,000 will be used to create a net-zero carbon community kitchen as part of the Compass Project using community gardens in the city.

will be used to create a net-zero carbon community kitchen as part of the Compass Project using community gardens in the city. Aberdeenshire – £25,071 to market the Scotland Loves Local campaign in nine key town centres across the region.

to market the Scotland Loves Local campaign in nine key town centres across the region. Highlands – £5,000 will build a new outdoor green gym in the Falls of Shin community park which is readily accessible for several small towns.

will build a new outdoor green gym in the Falls of Shin community park which is readily accessible for several small towns. Kirkwall, Orkney – £6,600 to provide bags for life to every household to reduce the reliance on single-use plastic bags across the islands.

to provide bags for life to every household to reduce the reliance on single-use plastic bags across the islands. Shetland Islands – £5,000 to enhance the profile of the Shetland food and drink with a short film being produced to highlight the island’s culinary quality.

“To create a fairer, healthier, greener, inclusive and more sustainable economic recovery.”

Several of the smaller funds will be used to highlight the importance of shopping locally in your area and how it will benefit businesses as they recover from the pandemic.

Some projects also address the need for towns to contribute to Scotland’s goal of net-zero by 2045 with energy-efficient equipment, electric charge points and promoting sustainable resourcing.

Community wealth minister, Tom Arthur, said: “I hope these grants will help spur on many of the projects which are vital to unlocking the innovation and action which will make our towns and neighbourhoods stronger.

“The Fund provides 50% match funding for local projects between £5,000 and £25,000 and targets funding towards local economies that have been impacted most due to the pandemic, including those in areas with pre‑existing inequality.

“It reinforces our determination to support all our communities as they recover and will help strengthen the vital backing being provided through the Scotland Loves Local marketing campaign and gift card scheme.

“These grants are part of Scottish Government measures to create a fairer, healthier, greener, inclusive and more sustainable economic recovery.”