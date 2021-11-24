Man, 65, charged with assault at Pittodrie Stadium during Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League clash

A man has been arrested and charged following an assault at Pittodrie, police have confirmed.

A 26-year-old man was assaulted at around 9.10pm on August 26, when hundreds of fans flocked to the stadium for the Aberdeen’s European clash with Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

The Dons were outclassed in the Europa Conference League play-off, losing 3-1 and slashing their European hopes for the eighth consecutive season.

The man suffered injuries to his face, however, did not require hospital treatment.

Last week, officers released CCTV images of two individuals wanted in connection with an assault and asked the public for their assistance as they carried out inquiries.

They have now confirmed the investigation has been closed and a 65-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”