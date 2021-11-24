Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 65, charged with assault at Pittodrie Stadium during Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League clash

By Denny Andonova
November 24, 2021, 9:25 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 11:29 am
The assault took place at 6.10pm on August 26.

A man has been arrested and charged following an assault at Pittodrie, police have confirmed.

A 26-year-old man was assaulted at around 9.10pm on August 26, when hundreds of fans flocked to the stadium for the Aberdeen’s European clash with Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

The Dons were outclassed in the Europa Conference League play-off, losing 3-1 and slashing their European hopes for the eighth consecutive season.

The man suffered injuries to his face, however, did not require hospital treatment.

Last week, officers released CCTV images of two individuals wanted in connection with an assault and asked the public for their assistance as they carried out inquiries.

They have now confirmed the investigation has been closed and a 65-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.”

