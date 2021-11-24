Banchory woman makes history at Aberdeen University winter graduation

Claudia Cunningham has become the first person to ever graduate from Aberdeen University with a PhD in dental education.

The 42-year-old mum of two is now looking forward to a career in education.

She was recently appointed as deputy head of school at the University of Central Lancashire school of dentistry after completing her degree.

Mrs Cunningham said: “I love the fact that I am the first person to have ever graduated from Aberdeen University with a PhD in dental education, it’s a privilege and something that has made this journey extra special.”

The graduate believes that her education at the university provided her with the skills and experience she needed to secure her new role.

She plans to spend the rest of her day celebrating with her family at the Chester Hotel, and taking some much-needed time off before moving to Preston in the New Year.

Mrs Cunningham described the day as “brilliant” and was pleased to be able to graduate on stage.

“It’s made such a difference just being able to graduate in-person,” she said. “I actually bought a fake gown because I didn’t think we’d get a real graduation.

“To be able to do it in person has just been amazing.”