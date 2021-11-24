Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banchory woman makes history at Aberdeen University winter graduation

By Lauren Taylor
November 24, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 12:13 pm
Claudia Cunningham has graduated with a PhD in Dental Education. Pic by: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Claudia Cunningham has become the first person to ever graduate from Aberdeen University with a PhD in dental education.

The 42-year-old mum of two is now looking forward to a career in education.

She was recently appointed as deputy head of school at the University of Central Lancashire school of dentistry after completing her degree.

Mrs Cunningham said: “I love the fact that I am the first person to have ever graduated from Aberdeen University with a PhD in dental education, it’s a privilege and something that has made this journey extra special.”

The graduate believes that her education at the university provided her with the skills and experience she needed to secure her new role.

She plans to spend the rest of her day celebrating with her family at the Chester Hotel, and taking some much-needed time off before moving to Preston in the New Year.

Mrs Cunningham described the day as “brilliant” and was pleased to be able to graduate on stage.

“It’s made such a difference just being able to graduate in-person,” she said. “I actually bought a fake gown because I didn’t think we’d get a real graduation.

“To be able to do it in person has just been amazing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]