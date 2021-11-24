Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen student looks forward to turning passion for north-east landscape into a career

By Lauren Taylor
November 24, 2021, 5:28 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 12:16 pm
Amy Kidd graduated with an Msc in Ecology and Conservation. Pic by: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

An Aberdeen student is looking forward to protecting and promoting Scotland’s natural heritage after graduating in ecology and conservation.

Amy Kidd is a keen hill-walker who wanted to turn her passion for the north-east landscape into a job.

Miss Kidd wanted to study at the University as the course is well known for producing high-quality, well-rounded graduates. She was pleased it was also focused on providing local case studies which deepened her appreciation of the surrounding area even further.

She has now graduated with a masters in ecology and conservation and has recently been employed by NatureScot.

The 25-year-old hopes to stay in the environmental sector and is excited to see what direction Scotland takes following COP26.

For now, she is looking forward to celebrating with her dad, Andy, and brother, Stuart.

Miss Kidd also explained that this is the first time she has properly met most of her coursemates and that she was pleased to graduate in-person with them.

She said: “It’s so good just to see people doing normal things, it’s still a little bit weird with the masks and all but it’s still nice.

“Tonight I’ll celebrate with my coursemates and get to know them a little bit better, it has been quite hard just being online.”

