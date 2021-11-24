Aberdeen student looks forward to turning passion for north-east landscape into a career

An Aberdeen student is looking forward to protecting and promoting Scotland’s natural heritage after graduating in ecology and conservation.

Amy Kidd is a keen hill-walker who wanted to turn her passion for the north-east landscape into a job.

Miss Kidd wanted to study at the University as the course is well known for producing high-quality, well-rounded graduates. She was pleased it was also focused on providing local case studies which deepened her appreciation of the surrounding area even further.

She has now graduated with a masters in ecology and conservation and has recently been employed by NatureScot.

The 25-year-old hopes to stay in the environmental sector and is excited to see what direction Scotland takes following COP26.

For now, she is looking forward to celebrating with her dad, Andy, and brother, Stuart.

Miss Kidd also explained that this is the first time she has properly met most of her coursemates and that she was pleased to graduate in-person with them.

She said: “It’s so good just to see people doing normal things, it’s still a little bit weird with the masks and all but it’s still nice.

“Tonight I’ll celebrate with my coursemates and get to know them a little bit better, it has been quite hard just being online.”