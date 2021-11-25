Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tourism-boosting Laurencekirk hotel can only proceed when delayed £24m flyover is built

By Ben Hendry
November 25, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 1:11 pm
The major development can only go ahead when the road scheme is finished.

Plans for a 100-room hotel outside Laurencekirk have been backed by councillors – but work can only start when a delayed flyover scheme is complete.

Residents have campaigned for almost 20 years for the crossing between the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road and the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose route.

They say it is desperately needed to prevent crashes and near-misses at the accident blackspot.

The £24 million infrastructure was meant to be in place by 2022…

But work has been held up by objections from four parties – including Aberdeenshire Council.

And now, developers have been told their plans for an economy-boosting new 100-hotel on the outskirts of Laurencekirk can not go ahead until the scheme is finished.

The stretch of the A90 where campaigners are calling for improvements.

What will new development feature?

During a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee this morning, members unanimously backed the scheme to the north of the A90.

As well as the hotel, the 8.1 hectare site will include a new restaurant, petrol station and retail space.

Planning officers showed members images of how the development would look both with and without the longed-for junction improvements.

Scroll back and forth to see how the layout differs: 

But councillors were told that Transport Scotland has stipulated the roadside development can not go ahead until the flyover is in place.

They also heard that, once up and running, the new facilities would provide more than 30 full-time jobs.

The AJ Developments proposal was hailed by officers as “an anchor for wider tourism activity in the Mearns area”.

The nearby St Cyrus beach is one attraction that tourists staying at the hotel could enjoy.

Laurencekirk hotel will encourage people to enjoy the beauty of the Mearns

Councillor George Carr led calls for the application to be progressed.

He said: “There has been a fair degree of community support for this.

“It will be very much welcomed in south Aberdeenshire.

“We are needing something that encourages people to stop and the explore further.

“But it’s important that the junction is completed before any of this goes forward.”

What next for Laurencekirk hotel plans?

The major development has now been approved in principle.

That means more detailed proposals will be put forward for further consideration in due course.

Transport Scotland has been contacted for comment.

