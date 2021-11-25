Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man ordered to be held in high-security psychiatric hospital indefinitely over Inverness knife attack on mother

By Dave Finlay
November 25, 2021, 12:31 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 12:33 pm
The High Court in Edinburgh.

A man was ordered to be detained without limit of time at a high-security psychiatric hospital following a knife attack on his mother in Inverness.

Colin Millar, 29, was originally charged with attempting to murder Catherine Millar, 58, at her home in Sinclair Park, in Inverness, on August 2 in 2018.

It was alleged that he repeatedly struck her on the head with a knife to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Millar lodged a special defence that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and the Crown accepted that he was not criminally responsible following expert reports.

He was also found to be unfit for trial.

Millar could pose ‘imminent risk of harm to the public’ if not detained

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh heard that he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and an autistic spectrum disorder.

A consultant forensic psychiatrist from the State Hospital at Carstairs said Millar was “a man with quite complex difficulties who had committed a serious offence which potentially could have been fatal”.

Dr Sheila Howitt said Millar was currently receiving antipsychotic medication while in the South Lanarkshire institution.

Mother suffered two stab wounds to head

The psychiatrist said that she considered that if he were not detained in hospital he could pose an imminent risk of harm to the public.

The court heard that Millar’s mother fell asleep on a sofa in the living room but woke in the morning to find him striking her on the head twice with a knife.

The first offender left the house but returned before emergency services arrived and was arrested by police. His mother was taken to hospital for treatment for two stab wounds to her head.

Lady Scott said it was a “slightly unusual” case as Millar had no record of violent offending in his past.

The judge imposed compulsion and restriction orders on him detaining him at the State Hospital.

