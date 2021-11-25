Armed with a masters in creative writing Highland mountaineer is ready to pen his first book

After completing his first degree in physics 35-years-ago, mountaineer Richard Rogers has graduated with a masters degree in creative writing.

Having written about his beloved mountaineering and sailing for much of his life, Mr Rogers enrolled at Aberdeen University to sharpen his writing skills.

Taking on this new challenge on a part-time basis, the 56-year-old has contended with a pandemic in order to complete his studies.

Now, armed with a distinction in creative writing and a new title, master of letters – Mr Rogers is preparing to write his first book.

“Downhill from here” will dive into mountaineering as a lifestyle rather than just as a hobby.

Mr Rogers hopes to explore how people get into the sport, why they stick with it and what are the consequences on your life, economically, romantically and physically.

“Scary to find myself back at university”

Originally from Loch Carron, the Highland man initially thought rejoining university would be a daunting task.

He said: “I still haven’t had the chance to grab a beer with my fellow graduates. The only thing I feel I missed was a campus experience.

“The teaching was excellent. Even when Covid forced us to take our learning online, the sessions were still very good. There was so much support from all the teaching staff.

“It was scary to find myself back in uni and mixing with real creative writers and proper English students, but the experience was totally brilliant from start to finish.”

Taking the jump from working as a management consultant and a background in physics to creative writing could be daunting for anyone – but Mr Rogers has said anyone thinking about taking the jump should “just do it”.

Having taken voluntary redundancy part way through his studies, he fully immersed himself in the course.

He added: “It is huge to have finished this course, to go from Physics then to creative writing now is a really big sideways step and has been massive for me.

“Anyone wanting to go to university either for the first time or going back should just do it. You can’t fail if its something you want to jump into.”