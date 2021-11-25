Aberdeen woman took leap of faith to gain masters in theology at Aberdeen University

Switching her career at “60 something”, Aberdeen woman Sandra Howard has graduated with a masters degree after completing her undergraduate degree in the 1970s.

With her newly obtained masters in theology qualification, she is equipped to help preach at her home church of Old Machar.

Leaving her post as an equalities manager at Aberdeen City Council, which she had held for 25 years, she wanted to try something completely new.

She said: “I first graduated with an MA from Aberdeen in the 1970s and have followed a varied career path since then.

“I felt called to this particular course in masters in theology as it allowed me to grow and develop as a Christian and to develop very practical skills in church leadership, pastoral care, and preaching.

“It feels really wonderful to have been given the opportunity to return to my alma mater 40 years later and take up a completely different learning path.”

‘Excellent day’ – but the work’s not done

Cheered on by her husband John, who had helped as her “editor-in-chief” and “motivator”, she left the stage with a masters degree.

John said: “I am extremely proud of what she has achieved, sometimes it was like motivating a teenager, but she has done so well.”

Alongside her theology studies, Mrs Howard has also been in the process of completing a counselling skills course at the university.

She said: “Learning to write in an academic style and essay referencing were new skills I had to learn quickly.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions meant that both courses moved online, and we lost the benefit of face-to-face teaching and class bonding over coffees.

“Today has been an excellent day, it has been so good to be here in person, but my studies continue – we’ll celebrate tonight, and then I have to get back to the books. I have an essay due in December.”

Future plans

Mrs Howard, who is a keen dancer, boasting partners such as Prince Charles and Anton du Beke – although not on the same night, will now dedicate her new skills to her local church.

She said: “I have had the opportunity to join the pool of committed and skilled church people there and take a turn preaching on a Sunday.

“I am also training to become a workplace chaplain. That involves going into the workplace, for example, care homes, retail outlets, fire service, and getting alongside people, ready to be a listening ear when required.”