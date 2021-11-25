Moray headteacher ‘re-ignites’ passion for learning as she obtains masters degree from Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray headteacher ‘re-ignites’ passion for learning as she obtains masters degree from Aberdeen University

By Daniel Boal
November 25, 2021, 6:05 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 6:10 pm
Rachel Wolford. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

A Moray headteacher has ‘re-ignited’ her passion for learning in order to graduate with a masters degree in leadership and professional contexts.

Rachel Wolford from Lossiemouth was cheered on by her husband, three children and parents as she climbed the steps to collect her masters degree.

Having completed her PGDE at the university’s school of education, Aberdeen University was the obvious choice when it came to restarting her studies.

When presented with the opportunity to become the headteacher at Kinloss Primary School, the 45-year-old dove into online learning at the institution.

She said: “Aberdeen University was my number one choice. I knew that the lecturers and staff were incredibly knowledgeable and supportive, that the university is very well resourced, due to living in Moray, it was not too far to travel to and I really wanted to study in Aberdeen at the university again.”

Having completed her masters studies, her husband has suggested that the only thing left is to complete a doctorate.

She added: “We’ll see about studying further, but I am so excited to implement my new-found skills in my current job.

“I hope they can benefit the children’s education by lending greater focus to what steps they can take next and how we can help them achieve them.

“If I can do this, then they are capable of anything.”

