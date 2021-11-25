Moray headteacher ‘re-ignites’ passion for learning as she obtains masters degree from Aberdeen University

A Moray headteacher has ‘re-ignited’ her passion for learning in order to graduate with a masters degree in leadership and professional contexts.

Rachel Wolford from Lossiemouth was cheered on by her husband, three children and parents as she climbed the steps to collect her masters degree.

Having completed her PGDE at the university’s school of education, Aberdeen University was the obvious choice when it came to restarting her studies.

When presented with the opportunity to become the headteacher at Kinloss Primary School, the 45-year-old dove into online learning at the institution.

She said: “Aberdeen University was my number one choice. I knew that the lecturers and staff were incredibly knowledgeable and supportive, that the university is very well resourced, due to living in Moray, it was not too far to travel to and I really wanted to study in Aberdeen at the university again.”

Having completed her masters studies, her husband has suggested that the only thing left is to complete a doctorate.

She added: “We’ll see about studying further, but I am so excited to implement my new-found skills in my current job.

“I hope they can benefit the children’s education by lending greater focus to what steps they can take next and how we can help them achieve them.

“If I can do this, then they are capable of anything.”