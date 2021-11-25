Inverurie woman ready for PhD studies after collecting masters degree at Aberdeen University’s winter graduations

An Aberdeenshire woman is excited to dive into a PhD after receiving a masters degree in theology from Aberdeen University.

Paula Duncan, from Inverurie, has completed her undergraduate studies and a masters degree at Aberdeen University – she is now ready for her next step.

The 27-year-old spent the day celebrating with her parents Carol and Jim after collecting her latest degree.

She said: “They couldn’t make it today but I would like to give a massive thanks to my granny and my brother Liam who were so supportive during the pandemic.”

Her brother Liam is also an Aberdeen University alumni having graduated with a Physics degree back in 2020.

She added: “I’ve been at the university for a long time. I started my undergraduate degree in 2011 but suspended my studies due to illness. I returned to university in 2016 and started a new programme.

“I graduated in 2020 with a first class degree in history-theology and religious studies – alongside my brother, Liam, who also achieved a first in physics. I’m glad we were able to celebrate that together during lockdown.”

Research shaped by her own life

Having had to adapt to online working and the pandemic, she plans to explore her own experiences with obsessive-compulsive disorder in her doctoral studies.

She added: “I have already started studying for my PhD at Aberdeen. My research is focusing on practical theology and obsessive-compulsive disorder – a subject that’s incredibly important to me.

“At the moment, I’m in the early stages of my research but I’m enjoying being part of the academic community at Aberdeen and glad to be back on campus more often after the last year.”