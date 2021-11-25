Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie woman ready for PhD studies after collecting masters degree at Aberdeen University’s winter graduations

By Daniel Boal
November 25, 2021, 5:58 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 5:59 pm
Paula Duncan, from Inverurie. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

An Aberdeenshire woman is excited to dive into a PhD after receiving a masters degree in theology from Aberdeen University.

Paula Duncan, from Inverurie, has completed her undergraduate studies and a masters degree at Aberdeen University – she is now ready for her next step.

The 27-year-old spent the day celebrating with her parents Carol and Jim after collecting her latest degree.

She said: “They couldn’t make it today but I would like to give a massive thanks to my granny and my brother Liam who were so supportive during the pandemic.”

Her brother Liam is also an Aberdeen University alumni having graduated with a Physics degree back in 2020.

She added: “I’ve been at the university for a long time. I started my undergraduate degree in 2011 but suspended my studies due to illness. I returned to university in 2016 and started a new programme.

“I graduated in 2020 with a first class degree in history-theology and religious studies – alongside my brother, Liam, who also achieved a first in physics. I’m glad we were able to celebrate that together during lockdown.”

Research shaped by her own life

Having had to adapt to online working and the pandemic, she plans to explore her own experiences with obsessive-compulsive disorder in her doctoral studies.

She added: “I have already started studying for my PhD at Aberdeen. My research is focusing on practical theology and obsessive-compulsive disorder – a subject that’s incredibly important to me.

“At the moment, I’m in the early stages of my research but I’m enjoying being part of the academic community at Aberdeen and glad to be back on campus more often after the last year.”

 

