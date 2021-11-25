Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds celebrate Aberdeen University graduations at P&J Live

By Daniel Boal
November 25, 2021, 7:05 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 7:06 pm
Aberdeen Uni graduations

Hundreds of graduates and their loved ones made their way to the P&J Live arena to collect their hard-earned degrees.

Graduation ceremonies have historically been held in the university’s iconic Elphinstone Hall – but due to social distancing measures, the winter graduations have been moved to the larger Teca complex.

Adorned with Aberdeen University and graduation 2021 banners, the event space welcomed students graduating in law, business, education and history to name but a few.

Opening the morning ceremony by welcoming all those in attendance, Professor Chris Collins said: “The achievements of our graduands are all the more impressive when we consider that they completed their degrees in the midst of a global pandemic.

“They’ve all had to work that bit harder than previous generations of students to seek inspiration, find information, and maintain relationships and friendships while their access to libraries, practice rooms and sports fields has been necessarily limited.”

The head of school for language, literature, music and visual culture added: “The planet and the human race are in your hands. Please make a better job of it than we did.”

Graduates make their mark on the university’s 526-year history

In the first of the two ceremonies, hundreds of students waited eagerly to pick up PhD’s, masters and undergraduate degrees in subjects including philosophy, creative writing and modern history.

Head of the school of divinity, history, philosophy and art history, Dr Paula Sweeny said: “This ancient university has produced 526 years of graduates and now you have joined their ranks.

Aberdeen University graduates Hailey Beaupre and Audrey Rose Calovoch. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

“Today is a chance for you to pause and acknowledge what you have achieved during your studies here—your graduation reflecting your new skills and knowledge, yes, but also how you have grown and changed as a person through the friendships that you have made and the beliefs that you have challenged.

“We expect a lot from our students at Aberdeen so you are entitled to feel very proud of what you have achieved.”

‘Saved the best till last’

In the second ceremony of the day and the last of the winter graduations, principal and vice-chancellor George Boyne welcomed hundreds of business and law students to the Teca.

Thanking everyone in attendance he concluded his short speech by saying “We are certainly ready to celebrate.”

A piper plays to mark the moment at the graduation ceremony. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Handing over to Professor Haina Zhang, she said: “It’s been a great honour for us to be part of your experience at the University of Aberdeen, but we acknowledge the greatest credit must go to the individual efforts of each and every one of you which lie behind the award of the degree certificates you will receive today.”

Prof Zhang who is the dean and head of school for Aberdeen University’s business school said: “Yours is a lifelong achievement which will open many doors for you;  doors not only to a career but to the world of business where you can bring your skills and talents to bear in pursuit of a better world.

“Therefore, as we celebrate your success, please take with you the good wishes of all at Aberdeen University as you join our international family of graduates making a mark across the world.”

