Storm Arwen: Aberdeen lifeboat prevented from launching in search for person

The intense winds from Storm Arwen prevented Aberdeen Lifeboat from being launched on Friday night following a call-out.

At 10.45 pm on November 26, emergency services were alerted to a potential person in the water on Aberdeen beach near Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen Lifeboat was due to launch soon after but due to heavy waves and high winds, it was ordered to stand down.

The decision was taken due to the vessel having to divert to Dundee should Storm Arwen’s conditions worsen.

Winds as high as 90 miles per hour were recorded overnight making conditions out at sea very treacherous for vessels especially near the shore with high waves.

Patrols along the shore were undertaken by Crudie, Stonehaven and Aberdeen coastguard but nothing was found.

A search and rescue helicopter deployed from Inverness also assisted in place of the lifeboat.

Eventually, the search was called off around 3am after nothing was found in the water.

The search has been suspended pending additional information.

