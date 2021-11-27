Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Aberdeen lifeboat prevented from launching in search for person

By Ross Hempseed
November 27, 2021, 9:43 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 10:54 am

The intense winds from Storm Arwen prevented Aberdeen Lifeboat from being launched on Friday night following a call-out.

At 10.45 pm on November 26, emergency services were alerted to a potential person in the water on Aberdeen beach near Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen Lifeboat was due to launch soon after but due to heavy waves and high winds, it was ordered to stand down.

The decision was taken due to the vessel having to divert to Dundee should Storm Arwen’s conditions worsen.

Winds as high as 90 miles per hour were recorded overnight making conditions out at sea very treacherous for vessels especially near the shore with high waves.

Patrols along the shore were undertaken by Crudie, Stonehaven and Aberdeen coastguard but nothing was found.

A search and rescue helicopter deployed from Inverness also assisted in place of the lifeboat.

Eventually, the search was called off around 3am after nothing was found in the water.

The search has been suspended pending additional information.

Click here to follow our live updates on the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

