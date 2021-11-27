Passengers spent 17 hours on stranded train at Huntly station

Passengers travelling on a train between Aberdeen and Inverness were left stranded for around 17 hours overnight due to Storm Arwen.

The train was stuck at Huntly railway station overnight, with around 70 passengers having been stranded for up to 17 hours.

Passengers have praised the staff on social who journeyed to the local supermarket for supplies in the hazardous weather to keep everyone comfortable for the long wait.

They managed to acquire water, sandwiches, snacks and even managed to source a kettle for tea/coffee.

Staff also arranged for a local baker to bring down bacon rolls and fresh pies.

Steve Tremlett charted the incident on his personal Twitter account, writing: “5hrs and counting stuck on a train in Storm Arwen” at around 8pm on Friday evening.

He confirmed the passengers arrived in Aberdeen by bus at around 8am on Saturday morning, saying: “We are off the train and on a coach to Aberdeen”.

What caused the delay?

The delay was due to debris and slow moving trains that are inspecting the route between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Across the entire Scotrail network, around 280 services were cancelled due to obstruction such as fallen trees on the line.

Over 50 services travelling between Inverness and Aberdeen have been cancelled as Scotrail and Network rail work to clear the railway tracks of fallen debris.

A replacement bus travelling from Inverness has now arrived in Aberdeen with the exhausted passengers.

