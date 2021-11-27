Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Passengers spent 17 hours on stranded train at Huntly station

By Ross Hempseed
November 27, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 10:54 am

Passengers travelling on a train between Aberdeen and Inverness were left stranded for around 17 hours overnight due to Storm Arwen.

The train was stuck at Huntly railway station overnight, with around 70 passengers having been stranded for up to 17 hours.

Passengers have praised the staff on social who journeyed to the local supermarket for supplies in the hazardous weather to keep everyone comfortable for the long wait.

They managed to acquire water, sandwiches, snacks and even managed to source a kettle for tea/coffee.

Staff also arranged for a local baker to bring down bacon rolls and fresh pies.

Steve Tremlett charted the incident on his personal Twitter account, writing: “5hrs and counting stuck on a train in Storm Arwen” at around 8pm on Friday evening.

He confirmed the passengers arrived in Aberdeen by bus at around 8am on Saturday morning, saying: “We are off the train and on a coach to Aberdeen”.

What caused the delay?

The delay was due to debris and slow moving trains that are inspecting the route between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Across the entire Scotrail network, around 280 services were cancelled due to obstruction such as fallen trees on the line.

Over 50 services travelling between Inverness and Aberdeen have been cancelled as Scotrail and Network rail work to clear the railway tracks of fallen debris.

A replacement bus travelling from Inverness has now arrived in Aberdeen with the exhausted passengers.

To follow all our live updates regarding the aftermath of Storm Arwen click here.

