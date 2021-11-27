Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Power expected to be restored by 10 pm tonight

By Ross Hempseed
November 27, 2021, 3:03 pm
SSEN are working to restore power following Storm Arwen. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Following a major power outage across the north and north-east due to Storm Arwen, SSEN have confirmed an expected end time to people’s misery.

At the peak of the outage during Friday, November 26 and into Saturday, over 110,000 people were left without any power as the temperature plummeted due to bad weather.

Scottish and Southern Energy Network has been working to try and fix the issue which comes from power lines being damaged due to severe winds.

It is understood that the power issue is due to be fixed by 10 pm on November 27, almost 30 hours after it first reported problems with delivering power to residents.

The energy supplier had around 500 staff overnight trying to repair issues caused by Storm Arwen and that effort has continued throughout Saturday.

As of 9:30 am this morning, SSEN had experienced over 300 high voltage faults with response teams restoring power to over 40,000 customers all while storm conditions continued.

Around 75,000 customers currently remain off supply, with the main areas affected being Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and the Moray Coast.

Welfare facilities have been deployed to areas affected such as Kintore, Tarland and Mintlaw to offer customers hot food and drinks whilst they remain off supply.

It is not yet known the extent of the damage that has been caused by Storm Arwen with daylight showing the destruction including debris scattered across roads, power lines toppled over and trees lying across important travel routes.

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN, said: “The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across much of the country and has resulted in significant damage to our network across the north of Scotland.

“Our teams have been out since first light this morning to fully assess the extent of damage, supported by helicopter patrols to identify the worst affected areas, as we continue to restore power to customers in what remains very challenging conditions.

