Storm Arwen: Power expected to be restored by 10 pm tonight

Following a major power outage across the north and north-east due to Storm Arwen, SSEN have confirmed an expected end time to people’s misery.

At the peak of the outage during Friday, November 26 and into Saturday, over 110,000 people were left without any power as the temperature plummeted due to bad weather.

Scottish and Southern Energy Network has been working to try and fix the issue which comes from power lines being damaged due to severe winds.

It is understood that the power issue is due to be fixed by 10 pm on November 27, almost 30 hours after it first reported problems with delivering power to residents.

The energy supplier had around 500 staff overnight trying to repair issues caused by Storm Arwen and that effort has continued throughout Saturday.

Power to be restored by 10 pm tonight.

As of 9:30 am this morning, SSEN had experienced over 300 high voltage faults with response teams restoring power to over 40,000 customers all while storm conditions continued.

Around 75,000 customers currently remain off supply, with the main areas affected being Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and the Moray Coast.

Welfare facilities have been deployed to areas affected such as Kintore, Tarland and Mintlaw to offer customers hot food and drinks whilst they remain off supply.

It is not yet known the extent of the damage that has been caused by Storm Arwen with daylight showing the destruction including debris scattered across roads, power lines toppled over and trees lying across important travel routes.

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN, said: “The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across much of the country and has resulted in significant damage to our network across the north of Scotland.

“Our teams have been out since first light this morning to fully assess the extent of damage, supported by helicopter patrols to identify the worst affected areas, as we continue to restore power to customers in what remains very challenging conditions.

To follow our live updates about the aftermath of Storm Arwen click here.