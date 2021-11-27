Storm Arwen: Pictures of the destruction across north and north-east caused by strong winds

Winds of up to 90mph have battered the north and north-east causing significant damage to trees and buildings as they bore the fury of Storm Arwen.

Strong winds tore through the north-east throughout Friday and into the early hours of Saturday leaving a trail of destruction.

Trees were left broken and uprooted due to the powerful storm some falling over important tavel routes such as train lines.

Some passengers travelling via train in the north-east were left stranded overnight due to fallen debris on the track.

Power lines were affected causing power outages for over 80,000 customers of SSEN and as of the morning after thousands still remain without any power.

Roads have also been obstructed by falling debris with many council authorities mobilising teams to clear important routes.

Police Scotland have also issued a warning to drivers that it is still not safe to travel and that routes to and from destinations may be impassable.

Aberdeen City Council are working to clear trees, with the priority being to clear those on roads liaising with Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland.

Roads closed include Hilton Place, Leadside Road, Stoneywood Road, Foresters Avenue at entrance to Foresters Road, Porthill Court at Gallowgate, and Countesswells Road.

Here is a look at how Storm Arwen showed us the power of mother nature:

The tree has caused a fair amount of damage to one of our trains. It's currently on the way to Aberdeen for repairs. Thanks for your patience this morning. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/enyx93hJzX — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 5, 2020

This tree near Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen didn’t match the strength of #StormArwen. pic.twitter.com/lve41y8gvT — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) November 27, 2021

More pictures from last night's storm damage in Forres pic.twitter.com/27dH6vIKDg — Forres Local (@ForresLocal) November 27, 2021

Some more images showing what our hard working emergency crews faced and cleared on the #A86 as a result of #StormArwen pic.twitter.com/NO1f4tu261 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) November 27, 2021

