Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Pictures of the destruction across north and north-east caused by strong winds

By Ross Hempseed
November 27, 2021, 11:33 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 3:55 pm
A broken tree on the pavement in Aberdeen. Picture by Soran Xurmale.

Winds of up to 90mph have battered the north and north-east causing significant damage to trees and buildings as they bore the fury of Storm Arwen.

Strong winds tore through the north-east throughout Friday and into the early hours of Saturday leaving a trail of destruction.

Trees were left broken and uprooted due to the powerful storm some falling over important tavel routes such as train lines.

Some passengers travelling via train in the north-east were left stranded overnight due to fallen debris on the track.

Power lines were affected causing power outages for over 80,000 customers of SSEN and as of the morning after thousands still remain without any power.

Roads have also been obstructed by falling debris with many council authorities mobilising teams to clear important routes.

Police Scotland have also issued a warning to drivers that it is still not safe to travel and that routes to and from destinations may be impassable.

Aberdeen City Council are working to clear trees, with the priority being to clear those on roads liaising with Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland.

Roads closed include Hilton Place, Leadside Road, Stoneywood Road, Foresters Avenue at entrance to Foresters Road, Porthill Court at Gallowgate, and Countesswells Road.

Here is a look at how Storm Arwen showed us the power of mother nature:

 

Fallen tree near Mid Stocket Road. Picture by Kath Flannery.

 

Debris strewn across the road by the wind. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

 

 

A large piece of debris swept into a fence during Storm Arwen. Picture by Soran Xurmale
Damage to parts of the roof of the Tesco, Fraserburgh.

 

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre. Picture by Chris Sumner
The Fraserburgh Heritage Centre left without its roof. Picture by Chris Sumner
Debris outside the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh. Picture by Chris Sumner

 

 

 

Garage roofs blew off in Buchan Road Fraserburgh and ended up in the road causing damage to houses and a car. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Damage to the outside wall of the house by flying debris. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Car damaged by falling debris caused by strong winds. Picutre by Chris Sumner.
Roof tiles were ripped off the roofs of building in Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges

Trees across roads are causing traffic chaos in the north and north-east. Picture by Richard Browne
Metal roofing ripped off structures in Fraserburgh. Picture by Chris Sumner
A berthed yacht named the Red Pearl capsized in strong winds in Lossiemouth Harbour. Picture by Jason Hedges

 

Fallen Tree – Victoria Park, Aberdeen city. Picture by Katherine Ferries
Fallen Tree – Victoria Park, Aberdeen city. Picture by Katherine Ferries

 

 

Part of a spire has fallen from the roof of the church next to Revolution, Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Part of a spire has fallen from the roof of the church next to Revolution, Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Gazebo with its roof blown off by the wind in Aberdeen. Picture by Soran Xurmale.
Debris litters a street in Aberdeen. Picture by Soran Xurmale
Trees are among the most badly damaged due to the storm.
The huge Christmas Tree in danger of toppling over in Aberdeen. Picture by Soran Xurmale.

 

 

Trees broken and destroyed in the wooded area near Woodlands Drive, Ellon.
A toppled tree obstructing a road in Ellon following Storm Arwen.

 

A tree uprooted on Cattofield Place in Aberdeen.
A bus stop damaged by falling tree on Murray Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Fallen tree on bus stop at Murray Terrace. Picture by Kath Flannery

