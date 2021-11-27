Aberdeenshire man dies in Storm Arwen after being crushed by fallen tree

A man has died after being crushed by a fallen tree amid the widespread chaos caused by Storm Arwen.

The 35-year-old was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle on the B977 Aberdeen to Kintore road near Hatton of Fintray yesterday evening.

This is the first confirmed victim of Storm Arwen in Scotland as the furious weather got a grip of the north and north-east over the weekend – causing extensive disruption and damage.

The Met Office issued a rare red alert for severe weather and “danger to life” from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday – warning some parts of the region will be battered by winds of up to 80mph.

Yesterday, drivers were advised to keep off all roads unless for essential purposes as fallen trees and flying debris raised concern for injuries and life across the region.

Storm Arwen claims its first victim in Scotland

Police were called to the incident near Hatton of Fintray at around 5.45pm after receiving reports a Nissan Navara pick-up truck has been struck by a fallen tree.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle – who has not been named – was pronounced dead at the scene and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The police van in attendance was also damaged in the severe weather after another tree crushed the vehicle while officers were carrying out inquiries.

It was seen stuck under the hefty trunk of the tree this morning, however, police confirmed the van was empty at the time and nobody was injured.

Police are now appealing for any eyewitnesses of the tragic death to come forward.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Officers responding to this crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions.

“On returning to their van they discovered a tree had fallen on it. No one was injured.”

People with further information in relation to the incident are urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2999 of November 26.