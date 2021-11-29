Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to Inverness trains resume but journeys to Dundee still hit by Storm Arwen

By David Mackay
November 29, 2021, 7:01 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 9:16 am
Countless trees fell onto train lines across Scotland, including in Dyce. Photo: DCT Media/Network Rail

Aberdeen to Inverness trains have resumed for the first time after being suspended on Friday during the peak of Storm Arwen – but it is to take longer to clear the line to Dundee.

Network Rail and ScotRail crews worked through the weekend to clear the line after several trees toppled and blocked the tracks.

Trains between Inverness and Wick are also running again after being pulled during the weather.

However, it is expected to be “early afternoon” on Monday before trains are back between Aberdeen and Dundee following the storm.

Why is it taking so long to get trains back?

Storm Arwen brought almost unprecedented winds of up to 90mph to Aberdeenshire and Moray on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) estimated the damage wrought was three times the scale of the Beast from the East in 2018.

At its peak, 120,000 north-east homes were without power with 32,000 still without electricity on Sunday nigh amid predictions it could take “several days” to restore them.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned the impact from the storm was far worse than first feared.

Passengers on one ScotRail train were stranded for 17 hours near Huntly after being trapped on the line by the storm on Friday – only boarding a replacement bus on Saturday morning.

The operator has shared pictures of trains that sustained considerable damage after hitting fallen trees elsewhere in Scotland to show the risks.

A tree blocking the line between Aberdeen and Inverness in Aberdeen on Sunday. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Teams from Network Rail have been working to clear blockages from lines across the country through the weekend.

How can I complete my journey to Dundee?

ScotRail is running replacement buses between Aberdeen and Dundee on Monday until trains are able to resume.

It is understood that for passengers with longer journeys on LNER services to London Kings Cross the buses are taking people to Edinburgh to allow them to connect onward services.

Train tickets are also being accepted on Stagecoach services between Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose as well as Citylink journeys between Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

ScotRail has encouraged anyone affected by the weekend’s disruption to claim a refund on their website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]