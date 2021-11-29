Storm Arwen: More than 30,000 begin fourth day without power after ‘catastrophic’ network damage

Work is continuing across the north-east to restore electricity to communities hit by Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remain at “red alert status” with 32,000 homes and businesses without power.

Teams are working to carry out repairs where “it is safe to do so” and are liaising with communities to offer support to those without supplies.

SSEN announced it would continue to work overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning to restore power in select locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Homes and businesses in these spots should hopefully see power restored by now or throughout the day, subject to no unforeseen difficulties or new damage being discovered.

Where are SSEN teams currently working?

The locations in Aberdeenshire are:

Kintore

Fyvie

Rothienorman

New Deer

Dyce

Methlick

Longside

Aberchirder

Tarland

Blackburn

Forgue

Hatton

Findochty

Dufftown

Rothiemay

Cuminestown

Dunecht

Cornhill

St Cyrus

Fettercairn

The locations in Moray are:

Duffus

Gartly

Alvah

Deskford

Craigellachie

Malben

Colliston

Boyndie

Cairnie

Drumblade

Portsoy

Evanton in Easter Ross is the only location in the Highlands where repairs are being carried out at the moment.

The power company has advised that any locations not named should not expect to have power restored before Monday at the earliest.

‘Catastrophic damage’ in the north-east

A total of 88,000 customers have had their power restored since the arrival of Storm Arwen.

On Sunday, SSEN teams restored power to more than 15,000 customers, including the main networks in Callander, Kemnay, Hatton, Mossat, Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay and Strichen.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Storm Arwen has resulted in some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced in the north of Scotland in decades, resulting in catastrophic damage to several overhead circuits with multiple instances of damage which need to be repaired before power can be restored.

“We continue to make good progress carrying our repairs and restoring power and would once again like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding in what continues to be very challenging circumstances.”

More than 500 SSEN field staff are hard at work in the affected areas with an additional 150 members of support staff.

Support for communities

Communities have rallied around each other to help those in need following the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Help points have been set up in a number of locations with residents stepping in to offer shelter, power and hot food to those who are struggling.

SSEN is working closely with communities and have established rest centres and welfare facilities in several locations.

From 7am, priority services customers can access hot food and drink delivered by SSEN teams at the following locations:

Dalrulzion Hotel, Glenshee

Fintry, Knockraich Farm

Aboyne, The Green

Cruden Bay, Main Street

Strichen, Strichen Park

Keith, Curry Contractors Yard (outskirts of Keith)

Kintore, Primary School

St Combs, Community Hall

Turriff, Tesco car park

Tarland, in the square

IN FULL: Here’s where residents without power in Aberdeenshire and Moray can get help