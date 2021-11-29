Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: More than 30,000 begin fourth day without power after ‘catastrophic’ network damage

By Ellie Milne
November 29, 2021, 7:22 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 9:23 am
SSEN teams are continuing to carry out repairs to restore power to affected homes and businesses

Work is continuing across the north-east to restore electricity to communities hit by Storm Arwen.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remain at “red alert status” with 32,000 homes and businesses without power.

Teams are working to carry out repairs where “it is safe to do so” and are liaising with communities to offer support to those without supplies.

SSEN announced it would continue to work overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning to restore power in select locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Homes and businesses in these spots should hopefully see power restored by now or throughout the day, subject to no unforeseen difficulties or new damage being discovered.

Where are SSEN teams currently working?

The locations in Aberdeenshire are:

  • Kintore
  • Fyvie
  • Rothienorman
  • New Deer
  • Dyce
  • Methlick
  • Longside
  • Aberchirder
  • Tarland
  • Blackburn
  • Forgue
  • Hatton
  • Findochty
  • Dufftown
  • Rothiemay
  • Cuminestown
  • Dunecht
  • Cornhill
  • St Cyrus
  • Fettercairn

The locations in Moray are:

  • Duffus
  • Gartly
  • Alvah
  • Deskford
  • Craigellachie
  • Malben
  • Colliston
  • Boyndie
  • Cairnie
  • Drumblade
  • Portsoy

Evanton in Easter Ross is the only location in the Highlands where repairs are being carried out at the moment.

The power company has advised that any locations not named should not expect to have power restored before Monday at the earliest.

‘Catastrophic damage’ in the north-east

A total of 88,000 customers have had their power restored since the arrival of Storm Arwen.

On Sunday, SSEN teams restored power to more than 15,000 customers, including the main networks in Callander, Kemnay, Hatton, Mossat, Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay and Strichen.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Storm Arwen has resulted in some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced in the north of Scotland in decades, resulting in catastrophic damage to several overhead circuits with multiple instances of damage which need to be repaired before power can be restored.

“We continue to make good progress carrying our repairs and restoring power and would once again like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding in what continues to be very challenging circumstances.”

More than 500 SSEN field staff are hard at work in the affected areas with an additional 150 members of support staff.

Support for communities

Communities have rallied around each other to help those in need following the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Help points have been set up in a number of locations with residents stepping in to offer shelter, power and hot food to those who are struggling.

SSEN is working closely with communities and have established rest centres and welfare facilities in several locations.

From 7am, priority services customers can access hot food and drink delivered by SSEN teams at the following locations:

  • Dalrulzion Hotel, Glenshee
  • Fintry, Knockraich Farm
  • Aboyne, The Green
  • Cruden Bay, Main Street
  • Strichen, Strichen Park
  • Keith, Curry Contractors Yard (outskirts of Keith)
  • Kintore, Primary School
  • St Combs, Community Hall
  • Turriff, Tesco car park
  • Tarland, in the square

