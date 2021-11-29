Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire homes still without water supplies following damage caused by Storm Arwen

By Lauren Robertson
November 29, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 4:55 pm
A tree uprooted on Cattofield Place in Aberdeen.

Scottish Water has announced that they are still attempting to restore water supplies to around 1,500 homes across Scotland in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Several areas across the north-east don’t have have access to water after Storm Arwen left some of Scottish Water’s sites without power over the weekend.

Along with this, some vital equipment that is needed to treat and supply the network was damaged by fallen trees and other debris.

Most towns and villages affected are in more rural areas of Aberdeenshire. They include Braemar, Aberchirder, Lumsden, Rhynie, Lumphanan and Torphins.

Many of these homes are also without power, and SSEN has announced this could be the case until Wednesday. 

10,000 properties affected

In total, around 10,000 properties have been affected by water supply issues in the last three days.

Though teams from Scottish Water have been working to restore supplies to everyone, there is still work to be done in the most badly affected areas. This is being made difficult by the fact that sites in many of these places are still being hit hard by bad weather.

Scottish Water has joined with local councils and power companies to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations general manager at Scottish Water, said: “Every effort is being made to restore supply to all our customers left without water as a result of Storm Arwen – one the most significant weather events we have experienced in decades.

“We know some customers will have been without water for some time now and how vital to our everyday lives water is, that is why we are working round the clock to get issues resolved as quickly as possible.”

How can I get help if I have no water?

Several community groups and organisations across Aberdeenshire have opened their doors to those living without power and water in the wake of the storm.

Portable generators and booster pumps are continually being installed in areas where supply is still an issue.

Scottish Water has also been taking water into communities to try and help reduce the strain caused by the issues.

Mr Juskowaik assured customers that Scottish Water is working as quickly as they can to get water supplies back up and running in affected areas.

He said: “Most of the remaining issues are in pockets of rural, and some cases very remote, areas where we have fewer pipes and less options to tanker water and rely on a power supply to get water supply restored. We continue to source and set up mobile generators at sites but this will take time throughout today.

“We apologise to customers and thank them for their patience whilst we work to restore supplies as quickly as possible. They can rest assured we are working day and night to get them back in supply.”

To check for any water supply issues or updates in your area, use Scottish Water’s interactive map. 

