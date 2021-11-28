IN FULL: Here’s where residents without power in Aberdeenshire and Moray can get help

Several community centres and businesses across the north-east have opened their doors to residents who are still without power following the power outage caused by Storm Arwen.

Communities have rallied in the wake of the destruction to help others out who cannot heat their homes, cook food and some left without means of communication.

Friday, November 26, brought fierce winds that damaged several areas and impacted the electrical grid in the north and north-east which is managed by Scottish and Southern Electrical Network (SSEN).

More than 100,000 were left without power, however, in the aftermath of the storm.

Thousands of people have had power restored due to the exhaustive efforts of the SSEN engineering teams – but many remain without lights or heating.

Most affected are rural areas in the Aberdeenshire and Moray while some populated areas such as Ellon and Peterhead are mobilising to help people gather for extra food and supplies.

While SSEN has confirmed the majority of customers should have power restored by the end of Sunday, it could take several days for everyone to be back up and running.

Hot food vans are currently present at these locations:

Cullen, beachfront

Keith, Curry Contractors Yard (outskirts of Keith)

Kintore, in the square

Turriff, Tesco car park

Tarland, in the square

Where can people get help?

In Ellon, Victoria Hall has been opened until 8pm on Sunday to allow residents to access hot food and drinks during the cold and to stock up on supplies they need.

At Peterhead Community Centre, volunteers are offering free showers and phone charging as well as hot water in flasks. Banchory Sports Village is also offering free showers.

Westhill Swimming Pool will allow residents to shower however they only have communal showers so a swimsuit is necessary.

In Kemnay, Cafe83 has set up an outside area with a roaring fire and food and drinks for people suffering from a lack of power.

The fires on, hot chocolate, coffee & tea. We are also away to start cooking burgers, steaks & chicken. If you are still without power, come and see us for some food and drink on us 😊Cafe83 🧡 Posted by Cafe83 on Sunday, 28 November 2021

In Trophins the Learney Indian will be serving free Indian food from approximately 4 pm until 5 pm.

In Fraserburgh, which bore a lot of the damage from Storm Arwen, the Grill is on hand with free soup, tea and coffee for the community.

We are open and ready with free soup, tea & coffee for those without electricity Posted by The grill on Sunday, 28 November 2021

Other places include Sprinkles in Peterhead, Richie Hall in Strichen, Trinity Church in Westhill. Rowlands in Ellon is due to open up tomorrow for anyone in need of supplies.

To keep updated on when the power is to be restored click here.