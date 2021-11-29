Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bad hair day: Unhappy customer threatens to burn down Aberdeen barber’s over barmy haircut

By Kathryn Wylie
November 29, 2021, 6:16 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 6:18 pm
The Barber's Pole in Summerhill Court.

An unhappy customer threatened to burn down an Aberdeen barbershop after they refused him a refund when he decided he didn’t like his haircut.

Graham Milne had paid for his new do from The Barber’s Pole salon in the Lang Stracht shopping centre – but moments later decided it wasn’t to his liking.

Miffed Milne told his hairdresser he would “put the shop on fire and smash the windows” after they refused his demand for a refund.

The 33-year-old even grabbed the shop’s own barber’s pole and brandished it as if he planned to break the windows of the Summerhill Court salon.

Police then became involved and, following that brush with the law, he admitted his behaviour was “childlike” at Aberdeen Sheriff Court more than one year on.

‘I will put the shop on fire’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said Milne paid for his haircut on the afternoon of March 4 last year but moments later decided he didn’t like it.

“Upon leaving the shop he claimed he was unhappy with this cut and wanted a refund,” she said. “When the witness told him he wouldn’t be getting a refund he became aggressive and said to her ‘I will get the money one way or another’.

“He told her ‘I will put the shop on fire and smash the windows’ or words to that effect.”

The argument turned hairier still when Milne grabbed the metal barber’s pole from outside and started “swinging it towards the shop window”.

He stopped short of making contact with the salon, though, and continued to linger around outside before distressed staff later called the police.

Had time to ‘mullet over’

Milne’s defence agent Lynn Bentley said the father-of-one admitted his guilt as soon as CCTV footage proof was obtained and said he now knows he overreacted.

“He shouldn’t have done that,” she said. “He told me he behaved like a child.

“It seems his reaction was completely disproportionate and inappropriate.

“Effectively, he had a child-like tantrum when he should have walked away.

“He accepts that the complainer would have been distressed by his conduct.”

Ordered to comply with existing punishment

Milne admitted to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and threatening to damage the shop with a metal pole.

His solicitor asked that he be allowed time to comply with a community payback order imposed upon him in September, relating to a domestic offence, before any sentencing for this charge.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan agreed this was a “sensible suggestion”.

He deferred sentencing for six months to allow Milne, of Westray Road, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour.

