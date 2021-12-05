Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TSB closures will leave ‘ugly gap’ on high street as customers hit hard

By Jamie Hall
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
TSB has announced another raft of closures.

The closure of yet more TSB banks will leave “another ugly gap on the high street”, according to one of the north-east’s top business experts.

Earlier this week TSB announced the closure of four more branches across the north of Scotland, just months after 17 of its sites shut their doors for the final time.

Forres, Fort William, Ellon and Thurso will all lose their TSB branches in April.

Bosses at the firm – which is closing 70 banks nationwide as part of the latest raft of cuts to services – blamed the impact of Covid-19 and a move away from traditional banking in favour of online services.

Instead, they plan to improve TSB’s digital offering, although they described the decision to close the branches as an “incredibly difficult decision”.

TSB closures leave ‘ugly gap’

However, experts have hit back at the chain and accused it of “abandoning” its customers, including businesses and the elderly.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) fears the latest round of closures will have a knock-on effect on businesses in the towns affected.

“Ultimately, these changes will make it more difficult to run a business in much of Scotland but they will also leave another ugly gap on a high streets and in our town centres,” said David Groundwater, the organisation’s development manager for the north-east.

“While many small businesses use online banking, that doesn’t mean they don’t handle cash, and therefore need to visit a branch.

“Swift action is now needed from policymakers to defend our remaining local financial infrastructure; to bring empty premises back to use; and to oversee the deployment of alternative facilities for left behind places and customers.”

Cuts affect vulnerable residents

Campaigners have also raised concerns about the “disproportionate” impact of the cuts on vulnerable and elderly residents, who may be less comfortable with digital banking – or could be unable to use it at all.

Age Scotland claimed the closures would lead to “banking deserts” across the north.

TSB has previously introduced pop-up banks in areas where it has closed branches, and both Thurso and Fort William are set to be added to the scheme.

But there are fears those will prove to be a poor replacement for the closed banks.

“This announcement suggests that TSB is putting profits ahead of serving customers,” said Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan.

“Many towns and villages have already lost their local branch or Post Office in recent years, and this could lead to more banking deserts across the north of Scotland.

“We know that the way people bank is changing, but it’s vital not to leave older and more vulnerable people behind.

“Pop-up banks in communities can provide a valuable service, but they often only operate one day a week. We’d like to see banks coming together to offer shared banking hubs, with several sharing the costs between them.”

TSB closures explained: What bank’s announcement means for YOU

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]