Join us for a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week we will feature some eye-catching new housing plans in the Granite City, and various efforts to breathe new life into Aberdeenshire communities.

Golf club taking a swing on new venture

Firstly, Braemar Golf Club is keen to expand its offering – with new tennis courts alongside the green.

The courts would be for members and non-members alike, giving anyone inspired by the likes of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu the chance to practice their serve.

The club says it will “provide a facility for the community, local schools, and visitors to the area”.

Braemar Golf Club says the “tourism draw” should also boost interest in the 120-year-old Deeside institution.

There were actually tennis courts there for decades from 1925, but by the 1970s they were gone.

What is a ‘reverse vending machine’?

The Aldi supermarket at Cornhill in Aberdeen has been given permission to put a “reverse vending machine” outside the shop.

The machine will crunch up and recycle old cans and plastic bottles dropped off by customers.

It comes amid Scottish Government plans to legally oblige all retailers to accept empty drinks containers.

New signs directing shoppers to bargain buys

The German retail giant has been busy lately, with some plans also put forward for a new store at Altens in Aberdeen.

The council approved the plans for the city’s fourth Aldi at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road in August.

Now bosses have lodged separate plans for signs directing drivers to the store, as the project takes shape.

Inclusive playpark in the works for Balmedie

Good news for Balmedie families as the community could soon benefit from a new play area.

Balmedie Leisure Centre, which is run by Belhelvie Community Council, has put forward the proposal.

Design images lodged alongside the application reveal that the equipment would be suitable for youngsters of all abilities – with a wheelchair-friendly roundabout among the attractions.

Re-jig for former Peterhead photo studio…

The Jim Ritchie photography studio in the Blue Toon could be set for an all-singing, all-dancing revamp.

The Blue Toon’s Elevation Dance Company wants to take over the 9 Merchant Street address.

The group says classes would cater to about 15 children, with only external changes needed to the building.

Traveller site at old Aberdeenshire football pitch

Traveller Jessie Cameron is looking for permission to create five pitches for static caravans at a former football pitch in Portlethen.

Papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council say the project has been formed “as a direct response to an identified need for a caravan site for members of her extended family as members of the Gypsy/Traveller community who live in Aberdeenshire”.

The document says: “There are no other suitable sites in the area.”

The family has already been living there for a while, and refusal of the application would essentially mean they are evicted.

New lease of life for Aberdeen Grammar School’s Former Pupils Club?

The grand granite villa which hosted the former pupils of Aberdeen Grammar School for decades could become a new block of six flats.

The club had to sell the Queen’s Road address after a bitter business rates spat left them unable to cover costs.

You can read the full story here.

Former legal offices could be bulldozed for five homes

The Stronachs law firm moved out of its large office extension at the back of 34 Albyn Place about four years ago.

Owners Seventy Investments now want to flatten the “unsightly” post-war block, which they say is “in poor condition and surplus to requirements”.

They want to build four terraced homes where it stands, and convert a steading there from an office into a fifth property.

Seventy Investments own 34 Albyn Place and wish to continue using it as an office.

These concept images offer some idea of the scale of the development:

Fouin and Bell Architects say the site was originally a “large garden” used by the owners of the granite villa.

Treetops Hotel housing plans infuriate locals

Finally, plans for 89 new homes on the site of the demolished Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen have attracted scorn from its would-be neighbours…

We had a skim through their comments last week, and found nearly 100 people urging the council to reject the plans…

Full story here.

