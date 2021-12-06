Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homes to be built over demolished Aberdeen office, new Peterhead dance studio and anyone in Braemar for tennis?

By Ben Hendry
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 2:06 pm
This proposal for five new homes near the centre of Aberdeen features in our latest planning round-up.

Join us for a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week we will feature some eye-catching new housing plans in the Granite City, and various efforts to breathe new life into Aberdeenshire communities.

Golf club taking a swing on new venture

Firstly, Braemar Golf Club is keen to expand its offering – with new tennis courts alongside the green.

The courts would be for members and non-members alike, giving anyone inspired by the likes of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu the chance to practice their serve.

The club says it will “provide a facility for the community, local schools, and visitors to the area”.

Will the UK’s next Emma Raducanu train beneath the Cairngorms at Braemar?

Braemar Golf Club says the “tourism draw” should also boost interest in the 120-year-old Deeside institution.

There were actually tennis courts there for decades from 1925, but by the 1970s they were gone.

Where the courts will be created at east of the car park.

What is a ‘reverse vending machine’?

The Aldi supermarket at Cornhill in Aberdeen has been given permission to put a “reverse vending machine” outside the shop.

The machine will crunch up and recycle old cans and plastic bottles dropped off by customers.

It comes amid Scottish Government plans to legally oblige all retailers to accept empty drinks containers.

New signs directing shoppers to bargain buys

The German retail giant has been busy lately, with some plans also put forward for a new store at Altens in Aberdeen.

How the new Aldi will look.

The council approved the plans for the city’s fourth Aldi at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road in August.

Now bosses have lodged separate plans for signs directing drivers to the store, as the project takes shape.

Inclusive playpark in the works for Balmedie

Good news for Balmedie families as the community could soon benefit from a new play area.

Balmedie Leisure Centre, which is run by Belhelvie Community Council, has put forward the proposal.

A concept image for the new playpark.

Design images lodged alongside the application reveal that the equipment would be suitable for youngsters of all abilities – with a wheelchair-friendly roundabout among the attractions.

Re-jig for former Peterhead photo studio…

The Jim Ritchie photography studio in the Blue Toon could be set for an all-singing, all-dancing revamp.

The Blue Toon’s Elevation Dance Company wants to take over the 9 Merchant Street address.

The old photo studio could soon be seeing reels of another sort.

The group says classes would cater to about 15 children, with only external changes needed to the building.

Traveller site at old Aberdeenshire football pitch

Traveller Jessie Cameron is looking for permission to create five pitches for static caravans at a former football pitch in Portlethen.

Papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council say the project has been formed “as a direct response to an identified need for a caravan site for members of her extended family as members of the Gypsy/Traveller community who live in Aberdeenshire”.

The document says: “There are no other suitable sites in the area.”

The family has already been living there for a while, and refusal of the application would essentially mean they are evicted.

New lease of life for Aberdeen Grammar School’s Former Pupils Club?

The grand granite villa which hosted the former pupils of Aberdeen Grammar School for decades could become a new block of six flats.

The club had no choice but to part with it

The club had to sell the Queen’s Road address after a bitter business rates spat left them unable to cover costs.

You can read the full story here.

Former legal offices could be bulldozed for five homes

The Stronachs law firm moved out of its large office extension at the back of 34 Albyn Place about four years ago.

Owners Seventy Investments now want to flatten the “unsightly” post-war block, which they say is “in poor condition and surplus to requirements”.

They want to build four terraced homes where it stands, and convert a steading there from an office into a fifth property.

Seventy Investments own 34 Albyn Place and wish to continue using it as an office.

These concept images offer some idea of the scale of the development: 

<img loading="lazy" class="size-medium wp-image-3548079" style="font-size: 16px" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/12/Albyn-Place-3-20mpaj2hg-620x287.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="287"/>
This final artist’s impression shows the 34 Albyn Place villa with the four homes stacked behind it, and the steading conversion facing Albyn Lane in the foreground.

Fouin and Bell Architects say the site was originally a “large garden” used by the owners of the granite villa.

This aerial image outlines the mooted changes.

Treetops Hotel housing plans infuriate locals

Finally, plans for 89 new homes on the site of the demolished Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen have attracted scorn from its would-be neighbours…

How the block of flats at the west end site could look.

We had a skim through their comments last week, and found nearly 100 people urging the council to reject the plans…

Full story here.

