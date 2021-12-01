Old Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club could become block of flats after sale in business rates row

A sports club sold off in a bitter rates row could now be transformed into six flats – with their own cinema.

Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club blamed “damaging” non-domestic rates increases when it was forced to sell off its home of almost 50 years.

The controversial re-evaluation in 2017 sent the levy soaring by £3,600 annually.

The following year, members agreed to sell the 86 Queen’s Road property to a care home operator for £2.25 million.

But those plans never materialised.

Now, Diamond Property Developments has come forward with proposals to convert the prominent west end building into six flats.

How will Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club building be transformed?

The firm wants to build a rear extension to the building as part of the overhaul, along with various internal and external changes.

The flats will be spread across a basement floor, ground, first and second floors.

The basement flats have “cinema rooms” under the blueprints.

What caused downfall of Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club?

The venue with its own bar, gym and billiards room hosted a number of different groups – with links to rugby, cricket, hockey, lacrosse, pétanque and football.

That was in addition to serving as a meeting place for ex-pupils.

Announcing the sale in 2017, centre manager David Leighton said the club’s finances were being “squeezed” on several fronts – most notably by increases to their non-domestic rates.

The listed building dating back to 1860 was also becoming expensive to maintain.

Marketing the building, FG Burnett said the C-Listed granite villa had “development potential for a number of possible uses”.

Building was ‘much-loved’ in the past

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig urged people to have their say on the new plans.

He said: “The building served the Grammar Former Pupils for many years as a much-loved home for sporting and social activities.

“The proposal to convert to flats will be carefully considered before a final decision is made.

“I would encourage anyone who wishes to send in their comments during the period of public consultation.”

You can see the proposal for the Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club yourself here.