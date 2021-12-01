Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Old Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club could become block of flats after sale in business rates row

By Ben Hendry
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am
The Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club could be in line for a new lease of life as flats. Picture by Jim Irvine.

A sports club sold off in a bitter rates row could now be transformed into six flats – with their own cinema.

Aberdeen Grammar School Former Pupils Club blamed “damaging” non-domestic rates increases when it was forced to sell off its home of almost 50 years.

The controversial re-evaluation in 2017 sent the levy soaring by £3,600 annually.

The following year, members agreed to sell the 86 Queen’s Road property to a care home operator for £2.25 million.

But those plans never materialised.

Now, Diamond Property Developments has come forward with proposals to convert the prominent west end building into six flats.

The 100-year-old Bayview House was opened as the Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club after extensive refurbishment in 1969. This photo comes from the time of the revamp. Credit: DCT Media.

How will Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club building be transformed?

The firm wants to build a rear extension to the building as part of the overhaul, along with various internal and external changes.

The flats will be spread across a basement floor, ground, first and second floors.

The basement flats have “cinema rooms” under the blueprints.

One of the design images lodged with the council showing the proposed layout

What caused downfall of Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club?

The venue with its own bar, gym and billiards room hosted a number of different groups – with links to rugby, cricket, hockey, lacrosse, pétanque and football.

That was in addition to serving as a meeting place for ex-pupils.

We reported on the closure of the club in 2017.

Announcing the sale in 2017, centre manager David Leighton said the club’s finances were being “squeezed” on several fronts – most notably by increases to their non-domestic rates.

The listed building dating back to 1860 was also becoming expensive to maintain.

Marketing the building, FG Burnett said the C-Listed granite villa had “development potential for a number of possible uses”.

Building was ‘much-loved’ in the past

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig urged people to have their say on the new plans.

The Queen’s Road building had been a popular spot for years. Picture by Jim Irvine

He said: “The building served the Grammar Former Pupils for many years as a much-loved home for sporting and social activities.

“The proposal to convert to flats will be carefully considered before a final decision is made.

“I would encourage anyone who wishes to send in their comments during the period of public consultation.”

You can see the proposal for the Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club yourself here.

