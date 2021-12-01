Nearly 100 residents raise objections to Treetops housing plans that would ‘ruin’ area

Almost 100 people have objected to plans for dozens of new homes on the site of Aberdeen’s bulldozed Treetops hotel.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders has lodged proposals for a new development in the heart of Craigiebuckler.

The firm wants to create 89 new properties, including three and four-bedroom homes as well as six-storey blocks of flats.

But potential neighbours have filed a litany of objections to the proposals.

Among their concerns, they say local schools and roads will struggle to cope with the predicted population boom.

Treetop houses plan ‘not in keeping with the area’

People also argued that the proposals are “not being in keeping with the area”.

There have been 98 public comments submitted to Aberdeen City Council since the plans were lodged at the end of October.

Of those, 94 object to the development, three are neutral and one is in support.

One objection from Angus MacCuish said the proposed development is “excessive” because of the blocks of flats earmarked for the site.

He added: “ASPC records an abundance of one and two-bedroom flats in the city on the market.”

Concerns were also raised about the trees – which gave the site its name – being chopped down.

Mr MacCuish voiced fears about the impact of their loss on the surroundings and local wildlife.

Would new Treetops houses damage the area?

Another resident, Gemma Stuart, claims the new housing would “be an eyesore” that would “ruin” the area.

She said: “Traffic is already busy on Springfield Road and we have to think about the safety of the community in regards to the school close by, and elderly residents.

“Airyhall Primary is already at full capacity and has not got the capacity to take in more pupils.

“Evidence of this is shown by the amount of children that Airyhall take outwith the catchment.

“New houses on that site would be an eyesore and would ruin our beautiful residential setting that we have now.”

Queens Cross and Harlaw Community Council are opposing it too.

Dr Mostafa Beshr said he “strongly objects” to the new houses due to the “negative impact these blocks of flats will have on the local area”.

In particular, he expressed fears over the “invasion of privacy” he believes the six-storey towers would create for those they overlook.

Concerns increase in waste would ‘attract vermin’

Dr Beshr also fears the new community could “attract vermin”.

He added: “The externally-sited bins will sit next to a wild verge and the adjacent properties, which will invariably attract vermin and increase the risk of infestations to the local area.

“These externally-sited bins will also produce foul smells, which will also negatively impact the current residents who live adjacent to that boundary.”

Other concerns included the pressure put on other local amenities including the doctors surgery, dentists and lack of play areas provided for local children.

The one supporting letter came from Eric Shearer who said it was a “well considered residential development”.

He wrote: “Well designed scheme, providing a range of house types much needed in this area of the city.”

Treetops houses development considered ‘high quality’ by architects

Documents prepared on Malcolm Allan’s behalf by consultants Halliday Fraser Munro describe the development as “high quality”.

The blueprints lodged with council planning chiefs show a green space in front of the homes, facing onto Springfield Road.

A block of 21 affordable units will be located in the west of the 6.75 acre complex, including one and three-bedroom flats.

Halliday Fraser Munro say the majority of these will be one-bedroom to “meet the current affordable housing needs requirements within the city”.

The local feedback will be taken into consideration by Aberdeen City Council before any decision is made.

The Hilton hotel had been at the spot for more than 55 years when it abruptly closed last February.

You can see the application for yourself here.