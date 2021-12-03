Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Social Bite spreading festive cheer as it launches Festival of Kindness in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
December 3, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 5:43 pm
Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn MBE was in Aberdeen for the launch of the Festival of Kindness

A social enterprise has launched its Festival of Kindness in the Granite City.

Social Bite is on a mission this Christmas to provide hundreds of thousands of meals and gifts to vulnerable people and those experiencing homelessness.

Today, a 28ft tree was installed in the area outside the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen where the public can drop off Christmas gifts for those in need.

Founder and chief executive Josh Littlejohn explained why they decided to bring the festive initiative to the north-east.

“We obviously have the Social Bite cafe in Aberdeen and we’ve done lots of things here in the past, we did a big sleepout event here and we’ve got lots of great supporters,” he said.

“We thought it would be a great place to bring the campaign and encourage Aberdonians to come and donate a gift for people who need it at Christmas.”

The 28ft Tree of Kindness has been put up as part of the festive appeal. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A wish list of much needed gifts

The Christmas tree will be staffed by volunteers and team members every day with members of the public invited to drop off items in gift bags.

Social Bite and its 99 charity partners have created a wish list online featuring the items which will make the greatest impact.

Alternatively, people can donate money or buy a gift online – giving £5 would provide someone with a Christmas meal while £20 would get a person a bed and support for the night.

Mr Littlejohn added: “We’ve canvassed lots of Aberdeen charities working with homeless people and other vulnerable groups to find out what kind of things people need.

“They’ve come back and said they need gloves and hats, winter jackets and boots, or some have said they need toys for kids or women’s beauty products, all sorts of things.

“We’ve got different places where we’re going to take the gifts every day to sort them into categories and then get them distributed to other partners.

“So, hopefully people donate that range and it’ll make its way round the people of Aberdeen that need it in time for Christmas.”

Spreading festive cheer

The Trees of Kindness are returning to Edinburgh and Glasgow for a second year, while Dundee and London have been added as new locations alongside Aberdeen.

“It was amazing. We did the tree in Edinburgh and Glasgow and got 10,000 physical gifts donated and raised £1.5million,” Mr Littlejohn said.

“It was a brilliant initiative so we just thought we’d build on that and see how generous everyone in Aberdeen can be.”

Social Bite has set a target of providing 300,000 gifts, meals and essential items following the great success of last year.

“Last year we provided 250,000 over the winter period so we thought we’d up the ante a bit,” he said.

“We’ve done this big exercise canvassing the needs from 99 charity partners, so when you add up all those items and all the meals we’re going to distribute, that’s around the number it comes to.

“People when they’re donating money or donating something, it’s really nice for it to be tangible and people know what they’ll be achieving with that, so it’s good to set a target.”

Volunteers and Social Bite staff will be at the donation point every day. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A hot meal on Christmas Day

Social Bite, which began as a small cafe in Edinburgh in 2012, opens its doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so people who are homeless can enjoy a hot meal.

“That’s a really important aspect of our work,” the founder shared.

“We’re opening the Aberdeen cafe on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for anyone that’s homeless or lonely or vulnerable to come. That’s something we’re doing across all of our cafes, it’s something that is always really well supported.”

The Aberdeen Tree of Kindness will be located at St Nicholas Street until Thursday, December 23.

Gifts can be donated from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Wednesday and 11am to 7pm from Thursday to Sunday.

