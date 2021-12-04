Power should soon be restored to hundreds of north-east homes cut off for more than a week in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Tens of thousands of properties lost their electric supply when gales of up to 90mph blasted the country last Friday.

For many, the nightmare has endured for more than a week.

But SSEN says there should finally be some relief for the 450 Aberdeenshire households still cut off.

And about 100 more homes affected across Angus, Perthshire and Moray will also be reconnected.

Long wait is almost over

Mark Rough, SSEN’s director of operations, says engineers are battling the elements today to get the job done.

He said: “Our teams continued to make really good progress throughout Friday night and they’re working really hard, in worsening weather conditions, to restore the last remaining customers throughout the course of today.

“We have over 700 field staff carrying working with support from other network operators and contractors from across the UK and Ireland.

“Everyone is making a real effort to reconnect the final homes as quickly and safely as possible.”

“I’d like to thank customers for their continued patience and apologise for the disruption caused.”

It is understood that, in some cases, it could take until later in the evening for power to be restored.

We are asking everyone who remains without power today to make contact with their local authority or SSEN as a matter of… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Saturday, 4 December 2021

What to do if your power still isn’t back on

SSEN is urging customers still without power to get in touch.

The firm, which is conducting line patrols by foot and helicopter, wants to be “absolutely sure” nobody is left in the dark.

People in this situation should call SSEN’s control centre on 105, or Aberdeenshire Council’s helpline on 0808 1963 384.

Concerns remain for some people who have not been reached

A list of thousands of vulnerable people needing to be traced by the authorities has been whittled down to just a handful by today, it is understood.

Those individuals potentially affected by Storm Arwen have been identified using SSEN records and social work lists.

Various bodies and volunteer groups have been out and about knocking on doors to check on them.

And now, urgent work is taking place to make sure the remaining small number are OK.

The council is urging vulnerable people who have left their homes to stay with relatives or at a hotel to let them know.

This can also be done on the assistance line or on 105.

You can use this map to see which areas of the north-east remain affected.

Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege last night issued a comprehensive statement on the response and how to access help.

TOMORROW MORNING: We feature an exclusive insight into how the taskforce was formed as Storm Arwen approached, and on how the unfolding carnage surpassed everyone’s worst expectations…