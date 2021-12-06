‘Well-intentioned’ SNP councillor cleared of breach by standards watchdog

A “well-intentioned” SNP councillor has been cleared of breaking rules after wading into a row between neighbours, the standards watchdog has ruled.

Alison Alphonse was hauled before a Standards Commission panel over claims she had she had failed to treat a member of the public with courtesy and respect.

Ms Alphonse had denied breaching clause 3.2 of the code of conduct, which applies to all councillors across Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

And after hearing evidence, the panel agreed.

Standards hearing over row involvement

The complaint related to a visit the Bridge of Don councillor paid to the home of a man involved in a dispute in February this year.

In evidence, complainer Louis Currie alleged a group of neighbours had subjected him and his partner to homophobic abuse and had “threatened to stab” them.

However, he claimed Ms Alphonse had “taken the side” of his neighbours without being in possession of the full facts.

The SNP councillor claimed she had attended in the hope of diffusing the row, which had continued for more than a year.

She allegedly received a call from a resident in the block who was “distressed” following an exchange with Mr Currie, and decided to attend after police were unable to do so.

Alphonse ‘carrying out duty’

Dr Kirsty Hood QC, representing the Ethical Standards Commissioner, said Ms Alphonse had been “partisan” in advocating the neighbour’s version of events and “refusing to accept” both sides.

Instead, she was said to have challenged Mr Currie over the laying of slabs outside the flats, as well as the installation of CCTV cameras which he claimed were only installed following the threats he and his partner received.

Dr Hood claimed Ms Alphonse had adopted an “accusatory tone” when confronting Mr Currie.

Panel members were also told it would be “unusual” for a councillor to become so personally involved in a dispute, or to visit a constituent’s home without warning.

However, the panel also heard from Ms Alphonse’s solicitor Scott Martin that she had simply been “attempting to carry out her duty” as a councillor.

Delivering the panel’s ruling, chair Ashleigh Dunn said the trio had concluded there was no breach of the code of conduct by the SNP councillor.

But she emphasised the “requirement for all councillors to behave in a respectful and courteous manner”, describing it as a “fundamental part of the role”.

A full written ruling is expected in the coming days.