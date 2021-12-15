Graffiti Granarchists create colourful mural in memory of founder Angela Joss

An error occurred. Please try again.

A group of street artists have created a lasting tribute to the woman who brought them together – helped by her daughter.

The Graffiti Granarchists came together originally as part of street festival Nuart, and were the brainchild of Angela Joss.

Mrs Joss, a former project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, was the driving force behind countless projects across the Granite City, and tributes flooded in for her after she died suddenly on October 17.

Now the Graffiti Granarchists have completed the last project she was planning – adding a splash of colour to Platform 9 at Aberdeen Railway Station.

The piece, which depicts a rainbow, crashing waves, city landmarks, mountains, and butterfly will be a colourful welcome to anyone stepping off the train.

Megan Joyce, who has taken up the helm at her mum’s business Green and Bee, joined in the effort.

She said: “Mum would have loved it. Sometimes Aberdeen gets a bad name for being grey, and I suppose it is but there are so many beautiful things here as well.

“It was to be one of the Graffiti Granarchists’ biggest pieces so when I heard they still wanted to go ahead with it and paint in some things for mum, I had to join.

“The group were brilliant. They painted through the rain and wind. It was absolutely freezing.”

Aberdeen Railway Station is currently undergoing a major £8 million revamp. The entrance is also being upgraded to better connect the building to Union Square and the wider city centre.

The mural is on Platform 9 – the perfect spot for passengers heading to do some shopping at the Trinity Centre, which is linked by a set of stairs.

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said: “The finished product will enhance the Platform 9 area. When the station is fully open, it attracts over 5,000 footfall a week that travel through this gateway and make their way to the city centre.

“The new mural will be so inviting and welcoming to visitors and shoppers. We hope that it will be admired by all the passing footfall.

“This mural will also commemorate Angela’s life and commitment to her work.”