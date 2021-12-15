Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Graffiti Granarchists create colourful mural in memory of founder Angela Joss

By Daniel Boal
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Graffiti Granarchists Steve Joss, Lorraine Gossip, Hazel Smith, Martine Shepherd, Megan Joyce and Duncan Trilk.
Graffiti Granarchists Steve Joss, Lorraine Gossip, Hazel Smith, Martine Shepherd, Megan Joyce and Duncan Trilk.

A group of street artists have created a lasting tribute to the woman who brought them together – helped by her daughter.

The Graffiti Granarchists came together originally as part of street festival Nuart, and were the brainchild of Angela Joss.

Mrs Joss, a former project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, was the driving force behind countless projects across the Granite City, and tributes flooded in for her after she died suddenly on October 17. 

Now the Graffiti Granarchists have completed the last project she was planning – adding a splash of colour to Platform 9 at Aberdeen Railway Station.

The piece, which depicts a rainbow, crashing waves, city landmarks, mountains, and butterfly will be a colourful welcome to anyone stepping off the train.

Megan Joyce, who has taken up the helm at her mum’s business Green and Bee, joined in the effort.

She said: “Mum would have loved it. Sometimes Aberdeen gets a bad name for being grey, and I suppose it is but there are so many beautiful things here as well.

“It was to be one of the Graffiti Granarchists’ biggest pieces so when I heard they still wanted to go ahead with it and paint in some things for mum, I had to join.

“The group were brilliant. They painted through the rain and wind. It was absolutely freezing.”

The Graffiti Granarchists hard at work creating the mural, which was the last project Mrs Joss had been planning. 

Aberdeen Railway Station is currently undergoing a major £8 million revamp. The entrance is also being upgraded to better connect the building to Union Square and the wider city centre.

The mural is on Platform 9 – the perfect spot for passengers heading to do some shopping at the Trinity Centre, which is linked by a set of stairs.

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said: “The finished product will enhance the Platform 9 area. When the station is fully open, it attracts over 5,000 footfall a week that travel through this gateway and make their way to the city centre.

“The new mural will be so inviting and welcoming to visitors and shoppers. We hope that it will be admired by all the passing footfall.

“This mural will also commemorate Angela’s life and commitment to her work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]