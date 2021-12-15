Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager was caught with knife after street fight

By David McPhee
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Cameron Fraser
Cameron Fraser

An Aberdeen teenager has avoided custody after he fled from police with a knife in his hand during a street fight.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Cameron Fraser, 18, got involved in a fight outside his mum’s house in Torry after a group of males followed him home from the pub.

Dad-of-one Fraser went out to challenge the group carrying a blade and a fight ensued.

As police turned up, the group scattered and the teenager was seen sprinting across the street with a knife in his hands.

Fraser was pursued by officers and ordered to stop and put his hands in the air – at which point he dropped the blade.

He appeared in the dock pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a knife on October 10 this year.

Girdleness Road, Torry, Aberdeen.

Police ordered teen to stop and put his hands in the air

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court: “Police attended at Girdleness Road in response to an ongoing male fight and at this point they observed the accused running across the road with a knife in his hand.

“They exited the vehicle and ordered him to stop moving and raise his hands.

“The accused then threw the knife eight yards away from himself and it landed in the middle of the road.

“He was thereafter taken into police custody.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

‘He knows his behaviour was dangerous’

Defence agent Iain Woodward-Nutt told the court that Fraser had immediately made a “full and frank admission” to being in possession of the blade.

He added: “He had been drinking in the local pub that night and there was an altercation and he left.

“However, he then saw that males had gathered outside his house.

“He knows his behaviour was both highly inappropriate and dangerous”.

Mr Woodward-Nutt also stated that when police arrived and told the teenager to drop the knife “he did just that”.

He added: “He knows that this is a very serious matter and comes with the possibility of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ian Miller reminded the 18-year-old that the crime that he had pled guilty to did meet the standard for a custodial sentence.

As an alternative to a period in custody, Sheriff Miller sentenced Fraser, of Kirkhill Place, Aberdeen, to a six-month restriction of liberty order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]