Teenager was caught with knife after street fight

An Aberdeen teenager has avoided custody after he fled from police with a knife in his hand during a street fight.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Cameron Fraser, 18, got involved in a fight outside his mum’s house in Torry after a group of males followed him home from the pub.

Dad-of-one Fraser went out to challenge the group carrying a blade and a fight ensued.

As police turned up, the group scattered and the teenager was seen sprinting across the street with a knife in his hands.

Fraser was pursued by officers and ordered to stop and put his hands in the air – at which point he dropped the blade.

He appeared in the dock pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a knife on October 10 this year.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court: “Police attended at Girdleness Road in response to an ongoing male fight and at this point they observed the accused running across the road with a knife in his hand.

“They exited the vehicle and ordered him to stop moving and raise his hands.

“The accused then threw the knife eight yards away from himself and it landed in the middle of the road.

“He was thereafter taken into police custody.”

‘He knows his behaviour was dangerous’

Defence agent Iain Woodward-Nutt told the court that Fraser had immediately made a “full and frank admission” to being in possession of the blade.

He added: “He had been drinking in the local pub that night and there was an altercation and he left.

“However, he then saw that males had gathered outside his house.

“He knows his behaviour was both highly inappropriate and dangerous”.

Mr Woodward-Nutt also stated that when police arrived and told the teenager to drop the knife “he did just that”.

He added: “He knows that this is a very serious matter and comes with the possibility of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Ian Miller reminded the 18-year-old that the crime that he had pled guilty to did meet the standard for a custodial sentence.

As an alternative to a period in custody, Sheriff Miller sentenced Fraser, of Kirkhill Place, Aberdeen, to a six-month restriction of liberty order.

