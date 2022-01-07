Data reveals over 60% of Covid cases over New Year in NHS Grampian most likely contracted virus before going to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Data reveals over 60% of Covid cases over New Year in NHS Grampian most likely contracted virus before going to hospital

By Lauren Robertson
January 7, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 12:32 pm
Public Health Scotland has revealed new data regarding Covid in hospitals.

New data has revealed 63% of patients in hospital with Covid in NHS Grampian most likely contracted the virus before being admitted.

Public Health Scotland has today released new data revealing how many people are in hospital solely due to Covid versus how many have been admitted for another reason then happened to have tested positive.

Between December 30 and January 4 in NHS Grampian, 40% of people who were in hospital with Covid definitely had the virus before arriving.

A further 23% of people most likely had the virus before going into hospital.

This means 37% of people in hospital with Covid in this time period contracted the virus while there.

What else does the data tell us?

S gene dropout is a characteristic of the Omicron variant of Covid which helped scientists identify early cases.

Since November 23, cases showing S gene dropout have increased exponentially. As of January 5, they accounted for 91.1% of all reported cases.

Today’s data also shows there have been 91,544 cases of Covid recorded in Scotland in the most recent week, which is an increase of 51.5% from the previous week.

Though cases are increasing, the number of people taking lateral flows has decreased. There has been an 8.9% decrease in the number of asymptomatic tests carried out in the last week.

Why is this information important?

Today’s data should shine light on the spread of Covid in hospitals as well as giving an indication to the public of how dangerous the new variant really is.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar explained why the information would be important to the public even if this new knowledge wouldn’t impact hospital capacity.

He said: “Nobody is questioning whether having a patient with Covid impacts on hospital capacity.

“But what it does impact on is how people think about how dangerous this variant is to them, their life and loved ones.”

