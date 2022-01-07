Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen man Steven Washington last seen in Berryden reported missing

By David Mackay
January 7, 2022, 9:55 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 9:56 pm
Collage of Steven Washington and a generic police officer.
Steven Washington has been reported missing.

Aberdeen man Steven Washington has been reported missing amid concerns for his welfare.

The 30-year-old was last seen at about 6pm on Friday, January 7 in the Berryden area of the city.

The Northfield resident was wearing a black jacket with red detailing at the time with a burgundy hoodie underneath.

He was also wearing smart black trousers, was carrying a navy backpack and may also be wearing overhead headphones.

Mr Washington is described as 6ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length hair that he wears in a man bun. He has a long brown beard and an ear plug in his left ear.

Police believe he may be in the Hazlehead of city centre areas of Aberdeen and have appealed to the public for help in tracing him.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 while quoting incident number 2556 from January 7.

