Aberdeen man Steven Washington last seen in Berryden reported missing

Aberdeen man Steven Washington has been reported missing amid concerns for his welfare.

The 30-year-old was last seen at about 6pm on Friday, January 7 in the Berryden area of the city.

The Northfield resident was wearing a black jacket with red detailing at the time with a burgundy hoodie underneath.

He was also wearing smart black trousers, was carrying a navy backpack and may also be wearing overhead headphones.

Mr Washington is described as 6ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length hair that he wears in a man bun. He has a long brown beard and an ear plug in his left ear.

Police believe he may be in the Hazlehead of city centre areas of Aberdeen and have appealed to the public for help in tracing him.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 while quoting incident number 2556 from January 7.