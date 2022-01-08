Readers’ letters: Johnson a positive force for independence

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sir, – In this brave new world we must never underestimate the power of British or English nationalism.

In the 1980s Margaret Thatcher prepared the way for a devolved Scottish Parliament. In the 2020s the corrupt chaos of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pave the way for an independent Scotland; probably also for Wales, along with a united Ireland.

In modern times, with plummeting polls, Johnson is possibly the worst prime minister ever – however like Maggie he is a positive catalyst for Scottish independence!

Tory leaders remain opposed to devolution and continue to undermine it, even as Johnson talks up his “precious” four nations.

The fact is, English nationalism now controls the Tory and Labour parties as the disaster of Brexit continues to create havoc throughout the UK.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Newtonmore.

No pass marks for survey of teachers

Sir, – A recent editorial opinion column in the P&J said that “93% of teachers in the country now work more than their contracted hours each week”, citing a survey recently carried out by the EIS.

All we know is that 93% of the 16,000 approximately EIS members who responded felt that way.

The results cannot be a true cross-section of all Scottish teachers as only the members of a trade union who were sufficiently interested took the time to reply.

As there are around 53,000 teachers in Scotland, it is clear that around 37,000 of them have not expressed an opinion.

Within the limits of a mass survey of this type the results have been clearly analysed and well presented by the EIS, and there is much of interest therein.

However, it is wrong to ascribe the results from a particular section of a trade union survey to the whole of Scotland.

A properly created randomised survey of all Scottish teachers could have generated a result which was relevant for all teachers in the country, but the EIS survey does not do this.

Colin D Young, Newtonhill, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Getting to the soul of religious belief

Sir, – It was heartwarming to read your story about young people searching for answers in the faith of their ancestors.

That “Jesus saves” goes without question.

I’ve seen too many miracle cures over the years to knock it without due consideration.

However, on a personal level I have a number of problems with what converts are expected to believe.

I don’t go looking for an argument (any more) nor do I wish to convert anyone to anything other than to respect others and their beliefs.

I see and hear them wherever I go telling us how bad we are and how right they are.

The internet’s full of them and the ones with the hardest necks are the wealthiest.

The Church has a long way to go before it can claim any rights on any of our souls, if indeed we have a soul.

James Campbell, Trostan Terrace, Thurso.

Sturgeon can’t halt tide of inevitability

Sir, – So Nicola “Canute” Sturgeon has finally concluded that we have to live with this virus and find ways to rebuild the economy – at last!

It will be recalled that in the early days she was “going to beat this virus”.

Well, to paraphrase Harold Macmillan – events overtake us. There is more to life than politics.

M.J. Salter, Glassel, Banchory, Aberdeenshire.