One man taken to hospital following crash in Banchory By Lauren Robertson January 21, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 5:53 pm A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in Banchory. Police were called to a crash on Chestnut Crescent in Banchory at around 1.30pm on Friday afternoon. The male driver of the one vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. A police spokeswoman said: "Officers received a report of a crash involving one vehicle in Chestnut Crescent, Banchory at around 1.30pm on Friday January 21. "The male driver has been taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing."