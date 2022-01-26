Award-winning Aberdeen barber takes on first batch of students at £500,000 training academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An award-winning Aberdeen barber will be welcoming the first intake of students at his new Glasgow-based training academy.

With titles such as the Best Barber in the UK, Scottish Men’s Stylist of the Year, and a shortlisted contender for GQ magazine’s Barber of the Year – Kyle Ross is now looking to pass his skills on to other hopeful barbers.

After investing more than £500,000 into the new training academy under his Sovereign Grooming brand, the first eight students will be trained and qualified in 15 weeks.

The barber school is part of an overall plan to help the grooming industry deal with staff shortages following the impact of the pandemic.

‘Best young talent in male grooming’

Mr Ross will personally oversee the course and each student’s development to bring out “the best young talent in male grooming.”

He hopes the training scheme will train around 32 barbers each year.

Mr Ross said: “The Glasgow training academy has been in the pipeline for a while.

“As a company, we’re extremely passionate about learning and development so it was the only natural progression to open our own barbering school.

“Over the 15-weeks, aspiring barbers will become fully qualified, learning typical industry skills whilst gaining important insight into fashion, photoshoot and stage styling – something that other barbering schools don’t offer.”

The three-storey Glasgow branch will also offer hair and beard services and male-focused beauty treatments as well as being the brand’s HQ.

Kyle added: “We want to inspire future generations of barbers to help people look and feel the best they possibly can in and out of the chair.”

The opening comes after setting up his first salon in Aberdeen back in 2016 and later a second in Edinburgh.

‘Nerve-wracking’

Discovering her passion for barbering while salons were shut during the pandemic, student Aimee Laws practiced on her own hair to hone her skills.

The 29-year-old said: “I’m making a career change from music to barbering, so it is a pretty big jump – but I’m looking forward to it.

“Previously I taught and played music in social and youth care settings but like many, lockdown gave me a chance to really find out what I wanted my career to look like.

“It’s nerve-wracking to think what the next three and a bit months will have in store but I’m excited to see the skills I’ll have developed by the end.”

The ground floor of the space will be a functioning salon with 12 staff members over the next 12 months.